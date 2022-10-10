Kentucky has had a deflating last two weeks after their 4-0 start to the season. Losing to Ole Miss was considered frustrating in its own way, but the Wildcat’s loss to South Carolina this weekend really let the air out of the balloon. They’re in desperate need of a bounceback this weekend against Mississippi State and, to do that, Mark Stoops knows they’ll have to lean on the fanbase to help them.

