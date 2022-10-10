ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Coach Mark Stoops said about Mississippi State

#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Kentucky Football
College Football News

LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Mark Stoops thanks Kentucky fans, wants to deliver against Mississippi State

Kentucky has had a deflating last two weeks after their 4-0 start to the season. Losing to Ole Miss was considered frustrating in its own way, but the Wildcat’s loss to South Carolina this weekend really let the air out of the balloon. They’re in desperate need of a bounceback this weekend against Mississippi State and, to do that, Mark Stoops knows they’ll have to lean on the fanbase to help them.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
On3.com

Mike Leach shares memories of Kentucky, respect for Mark Stoops

This weekend, Mike Leach will return to Kentucky for the second time as the head coach at Mississippi State. The Air Raid protege was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Hal Mumme at Kentucky from 1997-98 and still has fond memories of his time in Lexington. Yesterday, he shared a few during his weekly press conference.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy