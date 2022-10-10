Read full article on original website
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Has New Update On Quarterback Will Levis
The Kentucky Wildcats are 4-2 and remain in contention for a major bowl game this season due in no small part to star quarterback Will Levis. But his injury has the fans nervous about his status for Saturday's big game against Mississippi State. However, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has...
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Everything Coach Mark Stoops said about Mississippi State
#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
Billy Napier Updates Gators CB Devin Moore's Injury Status
Florida Gators freshman cornerback Devin Moore was inactive against Missouri this past Saturday.
College Football News
LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
Mark Stoops thanks Kentucky fans, wants to deliver against Mississippi State
Kentucky has had a deflating last two weeks after their 4-0 start to the season. Losing to Ole Miss was considered frustrating in its own way, but the Wildcat’s loss to South Carolina this weekend really let the air out of the balloon. They’re in desperate need of a bounceback this weekend against Mississippi State and, to do that, Mark Stoops knows they’ll have to lean on the fanbase to help them.
How to Watch: Mississippi State Football Faces Kentucky
How to tune in as Mississippi State football looks for another win in SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Mike Leach shares memories of Kentucky, respect for Mark Stoops
This weekend, Mike Leach will return to Kentucky for the second time as the head coach at Mississippi State. The Air Raid protege was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Hal Mumme at Kentucky from 1997-98 and still has fond memories of his time in Lexington. Yesterday, he shared a few during his weekly press conference.
