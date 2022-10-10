Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man jailed for OWI by Boyden
BOYDEN—A 22-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, near Boyden on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Cristian Olivares Barranco stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Jeep for speeding at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kiwi Avenue two miles east of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for assault
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and child endangerment. The arrest of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from an argument over a set of vehicle keys about 1:20 a.m. with a woman he...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle
Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
nwestiowa.com
Archer man arrested for assaulting wife
ARCHER—A 28-year-old rural Archer man was arrested about noon Monday, Oct. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Craig Alan DeBoer stemmed from an argument with his wife about 11 a.m. while they were working at a hog site pumping manure, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Man pleads guilty to receiving meth shipments in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of selling large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pleaded guilty of selling the illegal drug. Jose Duenas-Topete entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 for illegally re-entering the United States.
more1049.com
Spencer Teen Injured In Two Vehicle Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teen was injured in a two vehicle crash just outside of town on the East Bypass last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 240th Avenue and 350th Street just before seven Thursday morning where it was determined the teen driver of a northbound vehicle attempted to turn west onto East 4th Street in front of southbound pickup leading to the collision .
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man jailed for theft, burglary
OCHEYEDAN—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested Monday, Oct. 10, on charges of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from his activities from November through mid-February, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Hanson allegedly entered the house and outbuildings...
stormlakeradio.com
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit
A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
One hurt when van hits deer by Klondike
KLONDIKE—One person was injured when her vehicle struck a deer about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the 1500 mile of 180th Street about two miles east of Klondike. Thirty-two-year-old Toni Lee Frahm of rural Inwood was driving west when her 2016 Dodge Caravan struck a deer on the blacktop, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen charged for marijuana, more
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana; failure to affix a drug stamp; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital
Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
nwestiowa.com
Driver hurt when hitting manure spreader
SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 8:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, on 400th Street, three miles east of Sioux Center. Fifty-nine-year-old Tina Louisa Timmerman of Orange City was driving west when her 2017 Ford Escape struck a manure spreader being pulled west by a 1979 John Deere farm tractor when the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Lee Schelling of Orange City, slowed to turn south onto Indian Avenue, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Ashton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident North Of Little Rock
Little Rock, Iowa– An Ashton woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Little Rock on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Michelle Boone of Ashton was driving a 2016 Chevy SUV southbound on Marsh Avenue or L26, three miles north of Little Rock, and less than a mile from the state line.
more1049.com
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
Comments / 0