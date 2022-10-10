ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larchwood, IA

Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons

ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm

ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone

SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Orange City man jailed for OWI by Boyden

BOYDEN—A 22-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, near Boyden on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Cristian Olivares Barranco stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Jeep for speeding at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kiwi Avenue two miles east of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
BOYDEN, IA
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit

MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
MAURICE, IA
Sioux Center man arrested for assault

SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and child endangerment. The arrest of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from an argument over a set of vehicle keys about 1:20 a.m. with a woman he...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle

Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Archer man arrested for assaulting wife

ARCHER—A 28-year-old rural Archer man was arrested about noon Monday, Oct. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Craig Alan DeBoer stemmed from an argument with his wife about 11 a.m. while they were working at a hog site pumping manure, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
ARCHER, IA
Man pleads guilty to receiving meth shipments in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of selling large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pleaded guilty of selling the illegal drug. Jose Duenas-Topete entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 for illegally re-entering the United States.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Spencer Teen Injured In Two Vehicle Crash

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teen was injured in a two vehicle crash just outside of town on the East Bypass last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 240th Avenue and 350th Street just before seven Thursday morning where it was determined the teen driver of a northbound vehicle attempted to turn west onto East 4th Street in front of southbound pickup leading to the collision .
SPENCER, IA
Ocheyedan man jailed for theft, burglary

OCHEYEDAN—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested Monday, Oct. 10, on charges of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from his activities from November through mid-February, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Hanson allegedly entered the house and outbuildings...
OCHEYEDAN, IA
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit

A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Public Safety
One hurt when van hits deer by Klondike

KLONDIKE—One person was injured when her vehicle struck a deer about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the 1500 mile of 180th Street about two miles east of Klondike. Thirty-two-year-old Toni Lee Frahm of rural Inwood was driving west when her 2016 Dodge Caravan struck a deer on the blacktop, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Sheldon teen charged for marijuana, more

SHELDON—An 18-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana; failure to affix a drug stamp; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHELDON, IA
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital

Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
SPENCER, IA
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
WILDER, MN
Driver hurt when hitting manure spreader

SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 8:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, on 400th Street, three miles east of Sioux Center. Fifty-nine-year-old Tina Louisa Timmerman of Orange City was driving west when her 2017 Ford Escape struck a manure spreader being pulled west by a 1979 John Deere farm tractor when the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Lee Schelling of Orange City, slowed to turn south onto Indian Avenue, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Ashton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident North Of Little Rock

Little Rock, Iowa– An Ashton woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Little Rock on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Michelle Boone of Ashton was driving a 2016 Chevy SUV southbound on Marsh Avenue or L26, three miles north of Little Rock, and less than a mile from the state line.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch

Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

