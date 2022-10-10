Live updates: UF presidential finalist Ben Sasse addresses community in campus visit, protestors storm forum

If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO