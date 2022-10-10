Live updates: UF presidential finalist Ben Sasse addresses community in campus visit, protestors storm forum

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says UF will ‘regret’ decision to hire Ben Sasse as president
Thursday’s news that Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska would likely become the next president of the University of Florida further fueled speculation of a looming showdown between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘He won’t live a day in peace’: UF presidential finalist Ben Sasse cut off by protesters flooding Q&A
Sen. Ben Sasse’s first impression of UF’s student body began with a Q&A forum and ended with the chants and jeers of hundreds of protestors outside of the President’s Ballroom. After just ten minutes protesting outside, around 300 protestors moved up the staircase of Emerson Alumni Hall...
KETV.com
What happens to Ben Sasse's term if Nebraska's U.S. senator resigns?
WASHINGTON — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who is expected to resign from the U.S. Senate, has four years left in his current senate term. Sasse is the sole finalist to become the University of Florida's next president, the school announced Thursday. The university's board of trustees and the board...
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis
CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off against each other to secure the Republican presidential nomination. The latest news comes from a Vanity Fair report, in which Gabriel Sherman writes that Desantis called Trump...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ben Domenech rips Biden for 'unpresidential' moment during Florida visit: 'Feels threatened' by DeSantis
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed President Biden for his "unpresidential" Florida visit, after he tried pushing his green energy and was caught cursing in a hot mic moment while assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the president's visit following the Category 4 storm, arguing it appeared Biden felt "threatened" by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
James leading Marlinga by 8 points in Michigan House bid: survey
Republican John James leads Democrat Carl Malinga by nearly 8 percentage points in Michigan’s competitive, newly drawn 10th Congressional District, according to a Detroit News-WDIV poll released on Monday. The poll, which was conducted by Glengariff Group for the two outlets, found James garnered the support of 44 percent...
TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?
If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
UF students give prospective new president a heated, not warm, Gainesville reception
Students and faculty at the University of Florida gave U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse a raucous welcome to campus Monday, greeting the Nebraska Republican with biting questions and a loud protest as he sought to introduce himself as the school’s likely next president.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden's F-Bomb, DeSantis' Pout and More Newsy Moments from Their Joint Florida Appearance
President Joe Biden's trip to Florida to survey the catastrophic damage in parts of the state caused by Hurricane Ian created a series of viral moments after the president, 79, and first lady Jill Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. DeSantis, a Republican widely rumored to be...
VP Kamala Harris Says Florida Disaster Relief Should Be ‘Based On Equity’
Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that aid distributed in the wake of natural disasters like Hurricane Ian should be “based on equity.” “It is our lowest-income communities and communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues
Kinzinger endorses Dems in major governor, secretary of state races
The retiring Republican congressman is one of Donald Trump’s top intra-party critics.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Protesters disrupt first visit to UF for school’s presumptive new president
At one point, with the din rising outside, Sasse praised the group for chanting rhythmically so effectively.
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
UF’s presidential search was not done as Florida law intended, lawmaker says
The University of Florida’s search for a new president violates the intent of a new state law that governs the process, according to state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who co-sponsored the measure in the Legislature this year. The law keeps the early part of presidential searches secret as a way...
Arizona governorship race: Kari Lake tries to debate Katie Hobbs, gets booted
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for the Arizona governorship, caused a few disruptions during a candidate town hall, which aired over the weekend. According to The Hill, Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, was present at the event, but the two candidates weren’t going to debate.
Comments / 0