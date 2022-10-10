ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC News

New car prices may soon start coming down — but get ready to pay more in interest

New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
BUYING CARS
BBC

Cost of living: Couple narrowly beat mortgage rates rise

First-time house buyers who got a mortgage just weeks before interest rates shot up have said buying is "scary" at the moment. Morgan Luff, 23, and Ewan Anderson, 27, are buying a house in Caldicot, Monmouthshire. They secured a 3.6% interest rate mortgage, but the average rate has now gone...
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Auto loan rates are surging alongside vehicle prices

The automobile market still hasn't fully recovered from pandemic-era supply disruptions — and now rising interest rates are also clobbering affordability. The big picture: Vehicle sales are at lows not seen in a decade, and buyers are shelling out record amounts for new SUVs, cars and trucks. The average...
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where Incomes Are Rising the Fastest

The story of people’s income in America is essentially one where the figure has risen yearly. Periods of recession have been an exception. Since The Great Recession, the increase has been fairly steady, with a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Community Survey, part of the Census, has released its median income figures […]
VERMONT STATE
Motley Fool

I'm Not Worried About a Recession in 2023. Here's Why

It's something I refuse to lose sleep over. Financial experts have been sounding recession warnings for months. While the idea of a downturn can be scary, here's why I'm keeping my cool. Recessions occur somewhat frequently, and I have the ability to cut back on my spending if I need...
ECONOMY

