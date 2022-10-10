ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recycled Crafts

Baby Tiger Hoodies Knit Pattern

A great first knitting project, knitted from the bottom up with minimal shaping. Perfect for a Halloween costume or for pretend play for little ones. Such a fun knit. Knit with 547-766 yards of DK-weight yarn using U.S. size 3/3.25mm and 6/4mm needles. Images taken by Immediate Media.
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
POPSUGAR

The Inspiration Behind the Latest Nail Trend? Wallpaper

On the New York Fashion Week runways, we saw two categories of nail trends prevail: there were the barely there, minimalist manicures (think supermodel, milk bath, beige colors) seen at the Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell, and Proenza Schouler shows, and then there were the maximalist designs like rhinestone-encrusted tips at Susan Alexandra and, our personal favorite, "wallpaper nails."
Recycled Crafts

Fall Layout with Blocks of Pattern Papers

Clustering images and embellishments is a big trend in scrapbook design and I love this take with clusters of blocks of pattern papers. For this Fall layout Brianna used many different pretty papers from Pinkfresh Studio cut into squares, sewn down one side to adhere them to the background. Over the blocks she’s added some embellishments and the photo in the center.
Recycled Crafts

Pumpkin Stack Cross Stitch Pattern

This sweet little stack of carved up pumpkins would be a cute addition to your Halloween decor. All the cats and bats and crows and spiders in the neighborhood agree!. The design uses 8 colors and is 38 by 51 stitches. It was designed by Paola Rizzi. You can get...
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Comfiest and Most Popular Cloud Sandals Are 40% Off for October Prime Day

It's the week of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which means now's an excellent time to shop for new footwear. While the summer may be behind us, a comfortable pair of sandals or slides are an everyday closet staple. If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing. The TikTok-famous Bronax Cloud Slides and Joomra Pillow Slippers are both on sale for $24 for Amazon's October Prime Day shopping event.
Recycled Crafts

Sirdar Jacket Crochet Pattern

This has to be one of my favorite Jacket patterns by Sirdar, Even though this Sirdar pattern is not free it is still one I recommended all the time. I love the design, it reminds me of my Grandad, warm and cozy. You can download this pattern here via Sirdar.
Recycled Crafts

How to Make a Modern Woven Quilt Block

Make a modern quilt block with Sew Modern Quilts. This stunning and unique quilt block is called Woven and what a fascinating block it is. This tutorial is a bit different in that it is a video tutorial. The video takes you through all of the steps needed to make one of these blocks. It teaches the viewer about dealing with the angles and fabric selections.
Recycled Crafts

Double Pocket Halloween Layout

Lynda used papers from Graphic 45 to create this wonderful double pocket layout for Halloween. There’s a large pocket to hold the large photo mat and then a smaller pocket to hold the journaling cards so there’s loads of room for pictures, journaling, ephemera and more. Visit Scrapbook.com...
Recycled Crafts

Halloween Girls Cross Stitch Pattern

These retro pinup style girls are ready to go on a Halloween adventure, but whether they’re down for tricks or treats might be decided by what Ms. Skeleton is planning to do with that axe. This fun design measures 132 by 125 stitches and uses 13 colors. It comes...
BHG

Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility

As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
Artwork and Words

Minimalism: Create a Timeless Wardrobe

.The evolution of clothing spans from torn pelts for protection to bold woven prints, detailed embroidery, and tailor-made outfits for every season. To uplift and impress, begin with classic neutral clothing and accessories (hats, shoes, belts, handbags, wallets, backpacks, jewelry, glasses, gloves, neckties, and shoes (sports and dress). Add splashes of color or texture to express individual style. Select carefree fabrics (wrinkle-free, machine washable, and hand washable). Mend fallen hems, loose threads, and sweater pills. Clean stains on clothing and shoes. Display outfits on wood or brass hangers.
Recycled Crafts

Haunted House Shaped Album

This fun little mini album was created using the Monster Madness collection from Doodlebug. The colors are bright and the monsters are cute, so it’s perfect for scraping the “too cute to spook” little ones dressed for trick or treat. Traci created a house shaped album held together with rings and inside are fold out flaps and pocket pages.
ENTERTAINMENT

