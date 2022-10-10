Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama football officially has a kickoff time and TV network for its game against Mississippi State on Oct. 22.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Bulldogs inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

Currently, Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the country after escaping Bryant-Denny Stadium last Saturday night with a narrow 24-20 win over unranked Texas A&M. Mississippi State, on the other hand, vaulted up seven spots in the AP Top 25 after dominating Arkansas with a final score of 40-17.

This coming week, the Crimson Tide will travel to face No. 6 Tennessee in a battle of the unbeatens. The Bulldogs will make a road trip to play the No. 22 Wildcats of Kentucky.

Around the rest of the SEC on the weekend of Oct. 22, UT-Martin and Tennessee are slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network, while the CBS SEC Game of the Week will be Ole Miss at LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT. Vanderbilt and Missouri will play at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, followed by the Alabama/Mississippi State game.

Texas A&M at South Carolina finishes the SEC slate with a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.

Here's the full SEC slate:

SEC Schedule: Oct. 22, 2022

11 AM CT - UT-Martin at Tennessee, SEC Network

2:30 PM CT - Ole Miss at LSU, CBS

3 PM CT - Vanderbilt at Missouri, SEC Network

6 PM CT - Mississippi State at Alabama, ESPN

6:30 PM CT - Texas A&M at South Carolina, SEC Network

Need tickets to the game? Get your Alabama tickets from SI Tickets .