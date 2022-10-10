Read full article on original website
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City Hall
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism Scandal
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
4 Great Pizza Places in California
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce
wegotthiscovered.com
We’re worried, darling: Harry Styles has postponed his Chicago show due to illness
Harry Styles fans in Chicago got some unfortunate news as the singer was forced to postpone his Oct. 6 show at the United Center. We didn’t get a reason for Styles’ cancellation, but the United Center’s official Twitter account said it was being cautious because of a “band/crew illness.”
Duran Duran Announces New Feature-Length Docu-Concert Film ‘A Hollywood High’
Acclaimed English new wave band Duran Duran has announced a new feature-length docu-concert film, A Hollywood High, which is set to drop as a theatrical release in Los Angeles and London, along with a global roll-out in over 40 countries, on November 3, 2022. To celebrate the news, the band,...
Rufus Du Sol on whirlwind Surrender tour, adapting to 'new way' of life on the road
The Grammy-winning electronic band recently opened up on how they're doing things differently on their whirlwind Surrender tour.
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG
Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
musictimes.com
Blink-182 Does THIS, Fueling Reunion Rumors: 'Check Back Soon!'
After what seemed like ages, American rock band Blink-182 appears to be gearing up for a reunion, and their social media activity seems to point toward that direction. According to reports, Blink-182 wiped their Instagram account clean, causing fans to speculate that they are preparing for a comeback in the near future.
Aria awards 2022: Rüfüs Du Sol and Amyl and the Sniffers among top nominees
Dance group leads with seven nominations, with Flume, the Kid Laroi, Baker Boy and Vance Joy also winning multiple nods
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Taylor Swift Unveils Complete 13-Song 'Midnights' Tracklist and Confirms Lana Del Rey Collaboration
Swifties can finally rest until Oct. 21, hopefully. Taylor Swift has officially announced the complete 13-song tracklist for Midnights, as she shared the upcoming album's final five song titles on TikTok overnight Friday during her Midnights Mayhem with Me series. Among the titles is "Snow on the Beach," the album's...
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates
(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
'90s rap icon Cypress Hill plays Tampa Hard Rock on Sunday
DJ Lord will spin in Ybor City after the show.
Blink-182 Announce Massive 2023 + 2024 Reunion Tour With Tom DeLonge
Today (Oct. 11), Blink-182 officially confirmed that Tom DeLonge has returned to the band after months of rampant speculation that a reunion of the pop-punk legends' classic lineup was inevitable. Now, they'll take this lineup out on the road on an exhaustive tour that begins in 2023, with dates stretching all the way to early 2024.
Billboard
Manuel Turizo’s ‘La Bachata’ No. 1 on Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart for a Fifth Week
Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart (dated Oct. 8). With a fifth week at No. 1, “La Bachata” ties with Tini’s “La Triple A” and Paulo Londra’s “Plan A” for the third-most weeks atop the tally in 2022. (“Entre Nosotros” by Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra still leads with a nine-week domination this year. Meanwhile Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” ranks second with eight weeks in charge.)
Tom DeLonge Officially Returns to Blink-182, Tour Announced + New Music on the Way
Tom DeLonge is back in blink-182. The return of the estranged guitarist-vocalist of the veteran pop-punk band, also the visionary behind alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, was announced on the group's social media pages, which also promised that a new album is on the way, with the new song "Edging" set to debut on Oct. 14.
NME
Sam Austins: outspoken R&B star spearheading Detroit’s musical renaissance
Sam Austins makes music in the service of one thing: a desire to communicate. Creating immersive and genre-fluid sonic worlds as conduits for his stories about growing up between the Michigan suburbs and the roaring city of Detroit, Austins’ music buzzes with a propulsive energy and has been described by Pusha T as “a mix between ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and Prince”.
NME
Arctic Monkeys explain the connection between all their albums
Arctic Monkeys have explained the connection between all their seven studio albums as they gear up to release new LP ‘The Car’ next week (October 21). Since releasing debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2006, the band have flirted with desert rock (2009’s ‘Humbug’), arena-filling rock’n’roll (2013 classic and NME Album Of The Decade, ‘AM’) and lunar-inspired slow-jams (‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’)
NPR
BADBADNOTGOOD live at Brooklyn Steel
On March 15, BADBADNOTGOOD thrilled audience members at Brooklyn Steel with alternatively fiery and dreamy performances of songs from Talk Memory, the band's 2021 album. Known for a distinct blend of hip-hop and jazz, the Canadian instrumental band's recent offering added a swirl to those influences, incorporating splashes of psychedelia to its tight, sophisticated sound.
