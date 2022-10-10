Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
WZZM 13
Be sure your body is ready for raking when those beautiful fall leaves drop to the ground
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Michael Kwast, from iChiro Clinics, shared the story of a patient who recently went to see him because she’d bent over to pick a dandelion in the yard and messed up her back. Turned out, the ROOT of the problem wasn’t the dandelion....
WZZM 13
Spectrum Health offers new educational support series for pre and postnatal parents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to prenatal and post-pregnancy care, support and education can be key, not only in helping new moms but also assisting new dads and even family members navigate what can be a stressful and confusing time. Being armed with good information and quality support from health care providers can help prevent unexpected complications and situations that often arise during and after a pregnancy.
WZZM 13
Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged
SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
WZZM 13
Allegan Co. teacher wins Excellence in Education award
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County teacher won the Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery, which provides a cash prize and a classroom grant. Morgan Warner teaches seventh and eighth grade math at Martin High and Middle School. There, she works with students both in and out of the classroom.
WZZM 13
Woman who left kittens at Muskegon Co. car wash charged
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich — The woman accused of dumping four kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car wash back in August has been charged. The Muskegon County Prosecutor says Donna Jean Puisis, 75, is charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty to four to 10 animals after leaving the cats at the Grand Bay Car Wash.
WZZM 13
Rain, wind, falling temperatures all expected in the next few days
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In true October fashion, a rollercoaster ride weather-wise is expected the rest of the week around West Michigan. The majority of Tuesday was gorgeous, but it’ll end on a soggy note. Rain will become widespread Tuesday evening and will last through the early morning...
WZZM 13
Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jax Vogel
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It's Wednesday, so it's time to meet our newest Meijer Scholar Athlete. This kid does it all. Calvin Christian High School senior Jax Vogel has been the top singles player for the Squires tennis team over the past three years. Since the Squires tennis coach doesn't...
WZZM 13
VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 7
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first chilly night of the high school football season in West Michigan may have had fans shivering in the stands, but several standouts brought the heat under those Friday night lights. It's time to meet your 13 On Your Sidelines Week 7 MVP Candidates...
