ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZZM 13

Spectrum Health offers new educational support series for pre and postnatal parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to prenatal and post-pregnancy care, support and education can be key, not only in helping new moms but also assisting new dads and even family members navigate what can be a stressful and confusing time. Being armed with good information and quality support from health care providers can help prevent unexpected complications and situations that often arise during and after a pregnancy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged

SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Allegan Co. teacher wins Excellence in Education award

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County teacher won the Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery, which provides a cash prize and a classroom grant. Morgan Warner teaches seventh and eighth grade math at Martin High and Middle School. There, she works with students both in and out of the classroom.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
WZZM 13

Woman who left kittens at Muskegon Co. car wash charged

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich — The woman accused of dumping four kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car wash back in August has been charged. The Muskegon County Prosecutor says Donna Jean Puisis, 75, is charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty to four to 10 animals after leaving the cats at the Grand Bay Car Wash.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jax Vogel

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It's Wednesday, so it's time to meet our newest Meijer Scholar Athlete. This kid does it all. Calvin Christian High School senior Jax Vogel has been the top singles player for the Squires tennis team over the past three years. Since the Squires tennis coach doesn't...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first chilly night of the high school football season in West Michigan may have had fans shivering in the stands, but several standouts brought the heat under those Friday night lights. It's time to meet your 13 On Your Sidelines Week 7 MVP Candidates...
LOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy