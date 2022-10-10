ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout

Reality TV legend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — known for her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore — has a lot to say regarding the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In case you missed it, Melissa and Joe Gorga decided to skip Teresa’s wedding to […] The post Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snooki
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice

What is going on in Jersey? And will the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey give us the full story? The behind the scenes dynamics between the Garden State women have been a lot to keep track of, and it all centers on Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. It’s been a hot second since Dina Manzo graced the Bravo screen. […] The post Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Jersey Shore#Ventures#New Wine#Mtv#Snooki Shop
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s Relationship Timeline: From Prenups to Cheating Allegations to Divorce

It’s safe to say Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s relationship made waves on Bravo since the debut of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Maryland-based franchise premiered in 2016, less than two years into Ashley’s marriage to Michael. Her costars were quick to question their union as Ashley is 29 years younger than her spouse. On season 2 of the series, the couple struggled to navigate opening their restaurant Oz.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The List

Kate Gosselin: A Closer Look At The Reality TV Star's Life

When "Jon and Kate Plus Eight" first premiered on Discovery Health, it garnered tons of attention from people who were curious to know about the family dynamics of such a large household. 2007 was a big year for the Gosselin family, because it was the year reality TV cameras started following them around to capture their every move. According to Time.com, the show eventually moved over to TLC, where it received even more positive feedback from a much larger audience. In fact, the family as a whole was able to pull in a dedicated fan base of loyal viewers while the show was still airing.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

DayyDayy's Song "Walk You Like A Dog" Has Become TikTok's Newest Sensation

There’s no argument that hip-hop is the biggest influence on pop culture. Over the years, we’ve watched Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” dance challenge go viral and Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop” birth the "Flip The Switch" challenge that had influencers and celebs jumping on the bandwagon. And now, history continues to repeat itself via DayyDayy’s song “Act Up,” which has created the “Walk You Like a Dog” trend on TikTok.
THEATER & DANCE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy