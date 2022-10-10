Read full article on original website
Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout
Reality TV legend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — known for her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore — has a lot to say regarding the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In case you missed it, Melissa and Joe Gorga decided to skip Teresa’s wedding to […] The post Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
Maci Bookout Reveals How Son Bentley, Now 13, Feels About Being on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Exclusive)
She also spills on navigating social media with a teen and why she's okay missing out on filming with Jenelle Evans. Maci Bookout has been sharing her life with MTV since 2011, when she appeared on the first season of "16 and Pregnant" -- and her son Bentley has grown up in front of the world.
Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice
What is going on in Jersey? And will the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey give us the full story? The behind the scenes dynamics between the Garden State women have been a lot to keep track of, and it all centers on Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. It’s been a hot second since Dina Manzo graced the Bravo screen. […] The post Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
Gizelle Bryant Reveals These Real Housewives Stars Fought on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3
Watch: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors. When Housewives travel, drama always follows. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is sharing juicy details about which of her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three co-stars had the most beef with each other during their trip to Thailand. In...
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s Relationship Timeline: From Prenups to Cheating Allegations to Divorce
It’s safe to say Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s relationship made waves on Bravo since the debut of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Maryland-based franchise premiered in 2016, less than two years into Ashley’s marriage to Michael. Her costars were quick to question their union as Ashley is 29 years younger than her spouse. On season 2 of the series, the couple struggled to navigate opening their restaurant Oz.
Breaking Down ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed’s Legal Drama Following Domestic Violence Charge
Following his time on Shahs of Sunset, Mike Shouhed made headlines for his actions outside of reality tv. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that the Bravo personality was arrested following a domestic incident. The victim in the situation was not named at the time, however, Shouhed previously revealed that he was engaged to girlfriend […]
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville
The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
Kate Gosselin: A Closer Look At The Reality TV Star's Life
When "Jon and Kate Plus Eight" first premiered on Discovery Health, it garnered tons of attention from people who were curious to know about the family dynamics of such a large household. 2007 was a big year for the Gosselin family, because it was the year reality TV cameras started following them around to capture their every move. According to Time.com, the show eventually moved over to TLC, where it received even more positive feedback from a much larger audience. In fact, the family as a whole was able to pull in a dedicated fan base of loyal viewers while the show was still airing.
Inside Christina Haack’s Relationships With Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead: Where She Stands With Her Ex-Husbands
The drama continues. Things can get complicated with multiple exes in the mix — and Christina Hall (née Haack) has experienced the mess firsthand. In April 2022, the Christina on the Coast star, who married first husband Tarek El Moussa in 2009, was faced with a shocking legal case. Us Weekly confirmed at the time […]
David and Lesley Beador’s Messy Divorce Filings and Dismissals: Everything to Know
After two years of marriage, David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have called it quits. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that David — who was previously married to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador — had filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split.
TikTok Star Cries, Begs for Money After Accidentally Buying a $100,000 Couch
Everyone wants to go viral on TikTok. Everyone wants to have a video that stands out. And sometimes all it takes is a hell of a story to get that coveted clout. But sheesh, if you're going to treat us to a special little anecdote, do make sure that everything adds up! Because the TikTok below seems a little suspicious.
Little Caesars Worker Crushes Customer’s Pizza, Curses Him Out in Viral TikTok
When you order food from a well-known brand, you usually have an idea of what you're going to get and an expectation. For instance, if you saved up some cash and went to Nobu for a special occasion, you'd be pretty upset if the Chilean sea bass ended up tasting like tilapia from Red Lobster, and you'd probably have every right to be angry about that.
DayyDayy's Song "Walk You Like A Dog" Has Become TikTok's Newest Sensation
There’s no argument that hip-hop is the biggest influence on pop culture. Over the years, we’ve watched Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” dance challenge go viral and Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop” birth the "Flip The Switch" challenge that had influencers and celebs jumping on the bandwagon. And now, history continues to repeat itself via DayyDayy’s song “Act Up,” which has created the “Walk You Like a Dog” trend on TikTok.
