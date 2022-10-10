ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern

Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: Beane and Forst on A’s rebuild

Melissa Lockard at The Athletic wrote that Billy Beane is optimistic about both his future in the organization as well as the prospects for a new ballpark in Oakland. Beane voiced his commitment to stay with the organization “until they don’t want me here.” He spoke at length on the stadium saga’s ups and down—I recommend checking it out if you have access to The Athletic.
NBC Sports

Report: Giants to seriously pursue Turner in crucial offseason

There reportedly is a chance that Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner takes his viral smooth slides to the Giants this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco plans to pursue Turner -- along with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge -- in free agency.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job

The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada Wednesday in Houston. According to Heyman, Espada also will interview for the Marlins' manager job Wednesday.
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Managerial Update

The search for a new manager has begun for the Chicago White Sox. After falling short of the postseason on the heels of a 93-win season in 2021, Tony La Russa announced that he would not be returning to the team in 2023. And thus began the process of trying...
