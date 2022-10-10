Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jobs of Mets manager Buck Showalter, GM Billy Eppler are safe after early playoff exit, per report
The New York Mets' 2022 season ended in highly disappointing fashion on Sunday night as they were ousted in the Wild Card Series by the San Diego Padres. But according to what sources tell Mike Puma of the New York Post, the early playoff exit won't result in the firings of manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler:
Bob Nightengale on Cubs' Willson Contreras: ‘He's Gone for Sure'
Nightengale on Contreras: 'He's gone for sure' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Willson Contreras' time with the Cubs is over. "He's gone, for sure. The Cubs really had no interest in keeping him," Nightengale said on NBC's Sports Sunday. "They talked [about] a...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Checked for Foreign Substance as Team Bounces Mets From Playoffs
San Diego Padres pitcher trended on Twitter for a glossy ear. Baseball fans worldwide wondered what substance was on his ear; apparently, officials did too, as umpires visited the mound to check his ear. Mets manager Buck Showalter requested a substance check for the $100 million pitcher in the sixth...
Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern
Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: Beane and Forst on A’s rebuild
Melissa Lockard at The Athletic wrote that Billy Beane is optimistic about both his future in the organization as well as the prospects for a new ballpark in Oakland. Beane voiced his commitment to stay with the organization “until they don’t want me here.” He spoke at length on the stadium saga’s ups and down—I recommend checking it out if you have access to The Athletic.
Padres' Joe Musgrove understands Mets' decision to call for substance check: 'They're desperate'
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove said the New York Mets' decision to call for a sticky substance check didn't affect him so much and understood why they did it.
White Sox have a manager interview Wednesday, per report
The White Sox have reportedly begun their interviews for a new manager on Wednesday as they are talking to Astros bench coach Joe Espada while also have reached out to Braves third base coach Ron Washington.
Report: White Sox Reached Out to Ron Washington for Manager Spot
Report: White Sox reached out to Ron Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have reached out to Ron Washington – the Atlanta Braves' third base coach – about their opening for the team's manager, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants to seriously pursue Turner in crucial offseason
There reportedly is a chance that Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner takes his viral smooth slides to the Giants this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco plans to pursue Turner -- along with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge -- in free agency.
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job
The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada Wednesday in Houston. According to Heyman, Espada also will interview for the Marlins' manager job Wednesday.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Managerial Update
The search for a new manager has begun for the Chicago White Sox. After falling short of the postseason on the heels of a 93-win season in 2021, Tony La Russa announced that he would not be returning to the team in 2023. And thus began the process of trying...
