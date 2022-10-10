The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

“Luckiest Girl Alive” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Mila Kunis, the new mystery thriller is an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s bestselling 2015 novel. Kunis plays a writer in New York City whose life starts to unravel as she’s forced to face a traumatic incident from her past.

In second place is “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a teen horror drama based on a Stephen King work. Donald Sutherland plays an aging billionaire who forges a bond with a teenage boy ― but things turn frightening after he passes away.

Looking beyond the new horror and mystery films, sports fans are clearly excited to tune into “The Redeem Team” ― a new documentary about the 2008 United States men’s Olympic basketball team.

As for movies not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, there’s the 2019 sci-fi comedy “Jexi,” which received mostly negative reviews upon its theatrical release but appears to be finding a more willing audience on Netflix. And as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce proceedings continue to make headlines , their hit film, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” is also trending.

