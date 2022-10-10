ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DE Maxx Crosby

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 2 days ago



The Las Vegas Raiders head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football and we spoke to DE Maxx Crosby about it.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

We caught up with DE Maxx Crosby in the locker room for an interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.

You can watch our exclusive interview below:

From the Las Vegas Raiders locker room: DE Maxx Crosby (; 6:09)

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next. That game is on Monday, Oct. 10, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT/5:15 p.m. PDT.

247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
