ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

No need to clear the air with Ben Stokes as we focus on World Cup – Alex Hales

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgBtg_0iTOfSvR00

Alex Hales denied he needed to clear the air with England captain Ben Stokes but revealed they have had a sit down in Australia to make sure they are on the same page.

The pair were once close and both involved in a street brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017 that led to Stokes being charged and then acquitted of affray.

While discussing the incident in his documentary ‘Phoenix from the Ashes’, Stokes referred to Hales as “my friend at the time, Alex” and last month hinted their relationship remained frosty when quizzed about their association off the field, saying only: “We’ve both got the same goal to win World Cups.”

Hales recently returned to the England fold after more than three years in international exile, having been discarded on the eve of their 2019 World Cup triumph following a positive recreational drugs test.

White-ball captain Jos Buttler claimed the recall had the backing of all players and he presided as talks were held between Hales and Stokes upon their arrival into Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Hales and Stokes stood alongside one another during the national anthems ahead of the first of three T20s against Australia in Perth before briefly batting together in England’s eight-run victory.

“We’ve sat down and had a chat,” Hales said. “It’s been as good as gold. At the end of the day, we’re here to win a World Cup. I think that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve had a really good chat and things have been fine. There’s been no air clearing at all, we just sat down with Jos and said our goal is to win the World Cup. It’s been really good – really smooth.”

Jonny Bairstow’s broken leg paved the way for a comeback for Hales, who is favourite to partner Buttler at the top of the order for England’s first World Cup match against Afghanistan on October 22 in Perth.

Hales vindicated his selection ahead of Phil Salt on Sunday by top-scoring with 84 off 51 balls, admitting afterwards he had a few butterflies before going out to bat.

“It was a weird one,” he said. “I hadn’t got nervous for a long time. I don’t know what it was. I put it down to jet lag or maybe the fact that’s it’s heading into a huge six weeks for me.

“It’s something I didn’t see happening a few months ago, especially with the firepower at the top of the order and to get this chance, I’m just really keen to make the most of it and enjoy myself.

“It’s just a shame I haven’t been around the last three years because I feel I’ve been playing the best cricket of my life. I’ve got some lost time to make up for.”

As for whether the next few weeks represent the biggest of his career, he added: “I think it will be right up there.

“I want to play with a smile, hopefully get some good scores and push as hard as I can to hopefully win a World Cup.”

England travelled to Canberra on Monday afternoon ahead of this week’s double header at the Manuka Oval, with the second T20 against Australia taking place on Wednesday evening.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
newschain

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard. Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Ben Stokes
Daily Mail

Kangaroos legend 'shattered' Australia's World Cup team will not be wearing positional numbers - with decision blasted as trashing the tradition of the sport

Kangaroos legends continue to express their dismay over jersey number debacle at the Rugby League World Cup. Instead of lining up in the traditional 1-17 numbers based on positions, the 11 already-capped Kangaroos in this year's 24-man squad have been given a number depending on the order in which they made test debuts.
RUGBY
The Associated Press

White-ball star Liam Livingstone gets England test call-up

LONDON (AP) — England is giving white-ball star Liam Livingstone another chance to play in its test team. In a bold call for the three-match test tour of Pakistan starting in December, England selected Livingstone in its 15-man squad despite the big-hitting allrounder not playing first-class cricket in more than a year while he focused his efforts on the limited-overs formats.
WORLD
BBC

England v Czech Republic build-up - Bronze wins 100th Lionesses cap

We'll get stuck straight into the team news... England are back in Brighton tonight. On the off chance that you've forgotten, their last two games at the Amex Stadium went pretty well... Records fell as the Lionesses thumped Norway 8-0 to progress to the knockout stages of the Euros. Then,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Cups#Cricket#England#Bristol#T20s
newschain

Mini-strokes: How to spot the signs even when you think you’re fit and well

Although strokes are more likely as you grow older, they can happen at any age – as former Coronation Street actor Chris Fountain recently discovered. The 35-year-old soap star, who played Tommy Duckworth in Corrie, recently had a mini-stroke (also known as a transient ischaemic attack or TIA). In an Instagram post he wrote: “After waking up unable to speak properly or read aloud, I went to hospital with a suspected mini stroke…”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sporting News

Kerry O'Keeffe pours cold water over Cameron Green's T20 World Cup chances

Aussie great Kerry O'Keeffe has poured cold water over the chances of Cameron Green playing in the T20 World Cup, claiming the all-rounder doesn't improve the side. Despite not being picked in the initial 15-man squad for the T20WC on home soil, Green has featured prominently in the warm-up matches against India, West Indies and England.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
The Independent

Republic of Ireland earn Women’s World Cup place with win over Scotland

Amber Barrett came off the bench to send the Republic of Ireland to the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in their history with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.Barrett sent a superb finish past home keeper Lee Gibson in the 72nd minute, just four minutes after replacing Heather Payne up front.Real Madrid star Caroline Weir had a first-half penalty saved as the Scots struggled to assert themselves and saw their own hopes of emulating their 2019 finals appearance perish.Both sides started the night unsure of their respective fates but results elsewhere cleared up the situation...
SPORTS
newschain

Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher

Human remains have been found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished while walking to work in 2019. A massive three-and-a-half year search for Miss Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup

More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy