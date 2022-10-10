ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WUSA9

Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP

Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
WAMU

At This Alexandria community, the challenges of mobile home ownership are thrown into sharp relief

Harmony Place trailer park in Alexandria, VA. Mobile homes, tenants, Fairfax County. Photo by Tyrone Turner. When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Kent Carter
Nigel Dakin
Inside Nova

McLean body wants Fairfax to offer retention bonuses for county police

Fairfax County should give its police officers retention bonuses to ensure the department remains properly staffed, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members agreed Oct. 6. The MCA board unanimously passed a resolution encouraging Fairfax County supervisors, during their Oct. 11 public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget-carryover package, to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Autoweek.com

DC Says No More Right Turns at Red Lights

The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, passed by the District of Columbia’s council in early October, is part of the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. DC has suffered an uptick in traffic fatalities and injuries recently. Three cyclists were killed in accidents with motor vehicles in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Commentary: Vienna needst to catch up, address nighttime light pollution

As the Vienna town government begins the process of updating its town codes and ordinances, last written in 1969, outdoor lighting is on the agenda. Vienna is surrounded by Fairfax County, whose leaders have made light pollution one of their environmental goals for years and are currently in the public-hearing stage of creating a new and environmentally sounder zone around the observatory at Turner Farm Park in Great Falls.
VIENNA, VA
mymcmedia.org

“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings

MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.

