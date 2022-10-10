Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
WTOP
Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP
Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
NBC Washington
2 Capitol Hill Killings Linked Through DNA Evidence After Nearly 40 Years
Advancements in DNA technology have helped D.C. police link the cases of two women who were raped and killed decades ago inside a Capitol Hill apartment building. Florence Eyssalenne was murdered 37 years ago at her apartment on 3rd Street SE. She had recently graduated from Harvard University. “I could...
Inside Nova
Letter: Independent's backing of Missing Middle makes him worthy of support
Editor: Adam Theo has my endorsement for the Arlington County Board. He drew me in because of his dedication towards Missing Middle. I’ve personally become interested in that sort of urban planning since college, and now seeing him share my passion about it gave me hope that we can end homelessness in Arlington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Letter: Only Arlington development community stands to win with Missing Middle
Editor: The following is an open letter to the Arlington development community:. In responding to the Arlington County Board gift to you that is known as Missing Middle, please be sure to build first on all sides of board members’ homes. Please be sure to build eightplexes on all...
NBC Washington
Youngest Beltway Sniper Survivor Reflects on ‘Precious' Life
The youngest survivor of the Beltway sniper shootings that terrorized the D.C. region 20 years ago was a middle school student in Prince George’s County when he was shot. “I’m very thankful and blessed to still be alive,” Iran Brown said. “And I definitely look at life as more precious than before.”
WAMU
At This Alexandria community, the challenges of mobile home ownership are thrown into sharp relief
Harmony Place trailer park in Alexandria, VA. Mobile homes, tenants, Fairfax County. Photo by Tyrone Turner. When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ffxnow.com
Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAMU
Without COVID-era protections, evictions in the region are ticking up
As the pandemic waned, Vivian Tatabod, a nurse in Prince George’s County, says she noticed many of her neighbors in her apartment building getting evicted. “When people were going through so much,” she says. “Stuff outside, thrown out, families, struggling to find a place.”. Rent in her...
NBC Washington
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
Police: Officer hit breaking up fight at Eastern High School in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were at a high school in Northeast Tuesday after a special police officer with District of Columbia Public Schools was hit trying to break up a fight. The fight took place at Eastern High School, located at 1700 E. Capitol St. NE. A […]
Inside Nova
Letter: Opponents of Missing Middle need to see the forest for the trees
Editor: I love the many beautiful trees around Arlington and want to grow our tree canopy, yet there’s an obsession among some about our trees that misses the big picture about protecting our world from climate change. Based on travel-survey data from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Collaborative efforts seen as way to combat opioid-related woes in Arlington
It may be a case of swimming upstream against a national tsunami, but Arlington officials said collaborative efforts are paying dividends in trying to stem the impact of opioid addiction in the community. “This is in fact a crisis, but we as a community are addressing it,” said Suzanne Somerville...
Inside Nova
McLean body wants Fairfax to offer retention bonuses for county police
Fairfax County should give its police officers retention bonuses to ensure the department remains properly staffed, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members agreed Oct. 6. The MCA board unanimously passed a resolution encouraging Fairfax County supervisors, during their Oct. 11 public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget-carryover package, to...
Inside Nova
Letter: Independent's support of election reform merits backing him
Editor: I’m a small-d democrat and a capital-D Democrat. Generally, there is no conflict and I don’t have to choose. When I do have to choose, though, I pick the small d. That’s why I’m voting for Adam Theo for Arlington County Board. Theo has expressed...
Autoweek.com
DC Says No More Right Turns at Red Lights
The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, passed by the District of Columbia’s council in early October, is part of the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. DC has suffered an uptick in traffic fatalities and injuries recently. Three cyclists were killed in accidents with motor vehicles in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Commentary: Vienna needst to catch up, address nighttime light pollution
As the Vienna town government begins the process of updating its town codes and ordinances, last written in 1969, outdoor lighting is on the agenda. Vienna is surrounded by Fairfax County, whose leaders have made light pollution one of their environmental goals for years and are currently in the public-hearing stage of creating a new and environmentally sounder zone around the observatory at Turner Farm Park in Great Falls.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say
WASHINGTON - A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street. Once inside the house, officers found...
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
NBC12
Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports
Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers. The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15...
Comments / 0