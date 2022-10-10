Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend
Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
Storm Team 12: Storms clearing, sun returns
TODAY AND TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to exit central and southwest Mississippi this morning. Clouds will begin to clear out by daybreak, leading into a nice afternoon. Bright sunshine will warm high temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting to 20mph out of the north. […]
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast
Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Could Unleash in Midwest
Forecasts said rainfalls with severe thunderstorms could emerge this week in the Midwest and the Northcentral U.S. Residents in the said cities should watch out for potential thunderstorms. Previous reports showed the rollercoaster temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, from summer-like to winter-like weather. Areas in the North. In the...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Expect Coldest Air of the Season in Midwest and Northeast
Parts of the Midwest and Northeast will feel winterlike temperatures after forecasts said that the coldest air of the season is set starting this week. Last week, Hurricane Ian caused massive damage to buildings and houses and widespread flooding, prompting Florida state officials to respond immediately. Search and rescue operations...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Passed Over the Milwaukee Metro Region Early Wednesday Afternoon, Resulting in Three Tornado Warnings
This week, a strong cold front is sweeping over the eastern part of the United States, bringing with it a range of dangerous weather, including severe thunderstorms, flooding rains, high winds, and a sharp temperature drop. severe weather danger moved toward the Southeast. As of writing, no casualties or serious...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Say Widespread Cooldown expected to Continue in Midwest
Forecasts said another widespread cooldown and cold air breeze are expected in the Midwest, helping to alleviate the warm to hot weather. The cold air temperature is forecasted to feel until next weekend. The uncomfortable feeling of warm temperature caused residents to use more air conditioning. Also, warm weather and...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
