ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
vegas24seven.com

Caesars Hotels: Don’t sleep on these Atlantic City deals!

Advanced Purchase Savings at Caesars Atlantic City. Receive additional savings for stays booked 30+ days in advance. Book by October 28, 2022, for travel dates through June 2023 by clicking here. Blackout dates may apply. Valid at select properties only. Offer based on availability and subject to change at any time. Management reserves all rights.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Business
City
Atlantic City, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Flood-Mitigation Project in Ocean City to Expand

Ocean City officials are expanding a stormwater-mitigation project to include more streets in the Merion Park neighborhood and the area around it, which are vulnerable to flooding during rains and coastal storms. On Oct. 6, City Council approved a resolution for engineering consultant Michael Baker International Inc. to incorporate Cape...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Business Industry#Linus Business
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Beach Radio

New Jersey man betrays his own brothers and embezzles more than one million from their construction company

An Atlantic County man is the second New Jersey resident over the last week to be reported to not have paid taxes in some fashion and is being sentenced for it. The sentence of a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher of Hammonton who was charged with Second Degree Theft and Third Degree Tax Evasion.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions

We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Driver plows into Atlantic City, NJ crash scene, knocks down cop

ATLANTIC CITY – A man driving a pickup truck struck a police officer who was setting up flares at a crash scene on Route 30 Sunday night. Atlantic City police said Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was thrown to the side of the two-lane westbound highway when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Peter Kwiatkowski, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford around 10:46 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy