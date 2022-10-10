Read full article on original website
Related
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Some cities around the world are pulling back from shorelines, as rising seas from climate change increase flooding. But so far, retreat appears out of the question for Atlantic City, New Jersey. The breezy getaway town is on the water on a...
vegas24seven.com
Caesars Hotels: Don’t sleep on these Atlantic City deals!
Advanced Purchase Savings at Caesars Atlantic City. Receive additional savings for stays booked 30+ days in advance. Book by October 28, 2022, for travel dates through June 2023 by clicking here. Blackout dates may apply. Valid at select properties only. Offer based on availability and subject to change at any time. Management reserves all rights.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
ocnjdaily.com
Flood-Mitigation Project in Ocean City to Expand
Ocean City officials are expanding a stormwater-mitigation project to include more streets in the Merion Park neighborhood and the area around it, which are vulnerable to flooding during rains and coastal storms. On Oct. 6, City Council approved a resolution for engineering consultant Michael Baker International Inc. to incorporate Cape...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
Cops ticketed, shooed cars from neighboring N.J. towns during pop-up rally that killed 2
The H20i pop up car rally that wreaked havoc on Wildwood last month and led to crashes that claimed the lives of two people, also caused heavy traffic problems in two neighboring communities. The rally brought at least 500 cars to the island on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
70and73.com
Centura Condominiums developer in Cherry Hill wants to add 137 units, remove 647 trees.
Owners of the Centura Condominiums development on Browning Lane in Cherry Hill are scheduled to appear before the Planning Board next Monday for approval to build 137 condominiums and remove 647 trees in the process. Devel LLC of Voorhees and EIL Investments LP of West Berlin, which received previous Planning...
New Jersey man betrays his own brothers and embezzles more than one million from their construction company
An Atlantic County man is the second New Jersey resident over the last week to be reported to not have paid taxes in some fashion and is being sentenced for it. The sentence of a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher of Hammonton who was charged with Second Degree Theft and Third Degree Tax Evasion.
A Visit to This Pink-Themed Bar in Atlantic City NJ Supports a Great Cause
If you find yourself saying phrases like, 'pink is my signature color' and 'on Wednesdays we wear pink', you'll want to check out this bar in Atlantic City dedicated to a great cause. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a new pop-up hot spot in its honor called...
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
thesandpaper.net
Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions
We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
Driver plows into Atlantic City, NJ crash scene, knocks down cop
ATLANTIC CITY – A man driving a pickup truck struck a police officer who was setting up flares at a crash scene on Route 30 Sunday night. Atlantic City police said Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was thrown to the side of the two-lane westbound highway when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Peter Kwiatkowski, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford around 10:46 p.m.
New Blink-182 Tour Will Include Atlantic City, NJ Date in 2023
If you're a child of the 1990's you are probably a fan of the punk band, Blink-182. Before I started working hosting The Sports Bash on 97.3 ESPN, I was a rock radio DJ at what was then, Digital 102.7 The Rock Alternative and was a big fan of Blink-182, so I am excited to see they will be in Atlantic City on May 28.
Beaches up and down Jersey Shore temporarily closed because of storm damage
Along parts of the beach in North Wildwood, entrances to the sand are gone, replaced by steep edges and walls. The sand was snapped away from last week’s storms.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 1