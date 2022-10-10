Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
WDEF
Walmart charged with assault after store fight
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
Georgia man with history of domestic violence accused of beating fiancée to death
DALTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating his 40-year-old fiancée to death. According to a news release from the Dalton Police Department, on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Liddell Street to a report of an unresponsive woman. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Rachael Schaefer suffering from unknown injuries. Police said she was transported to the hospital.
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Dalton teens wanted after stealing car found safe, police say
DALTON, Ga. - Two Dalton teenagers, who police claim stole a family members’ car and crashed it in metro Atlanta are safe, police say. The Dalton Police Department said the girls were found safe overnight and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families. Police did not say if they are facing charges.
‘American Idol’ runner-up Willie Spence, 23, dies in car crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Willie Spence, the 2021 “American Idol” runner-up in the competition series’ 19th season, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a Tennessee car crash. He was 23. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on eastbound Interstate...
WTVCFOX
Hit & run: Bicyclist struck near UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday; Driver sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorist struck a bicyclist near the UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday night, and police have not located a suspect. A Chattanooga Police spokeswoman says the incident happened late Sunday at the 500 block of McCallie Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby...
WTVCFOX
3 years after deadly Douglas Heights Apartments shooting, resident still doesn't feel safe
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A deadly 2019 shooting at Douglas Heights apartments left many questioning the current safety measures in place for residents. We went to the apartment complex Tuesday to see if anything has changed since this tragedy happened. Toddie Woods was sentenced to 20 years in prison on...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023
Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
WDEF
Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
WTVCFOX
Parent worries revitalizing Airport Inn may be safety issue for nearby Silverdale Academy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga is moving forward with their plan to revitalize the rundown Airport Inn Motel, but one parent worries this could be a safety issue for students at the nearby Silverdale Academy. The city plans on renovating the motel to be an outlet...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 3-9
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 3-9. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
southerntorch.com
Several arrested on drug related charges in September
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
15 arrested in DeKalb County on drug charges
15 people were arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County last month.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
WTVC
Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
