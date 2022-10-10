ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Walmart charged with assault after store fight

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
EAST RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Georgia man with history of domestic violence accused of beating fiancée to death

DALTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating his 40-year-old fiancée to death. According to a news release from the Dalton Police Department, on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Liddell Street to a report of an unresponsive woman. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Rachael Schaefer suffering from unknown injuries. Police said she was transported to the hospital.
DALTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dalton teens wanted after stealing car found safe, police say

DALTON, Ga. - Two Dalton teenagers, who police claim stole a family members’ car and crashed it in metro Atlanta are safe, police say. The Dalton Police Department said the girls were found safe overnight and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families. Police did not say if they are facing charges.
DALTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drug Possession#Police#Violent Crime
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023

Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 3-9

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 3-9. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
southerntorch.com

Several arrested on drug related charges in September

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy