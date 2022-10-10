ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Yardbarker

A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry

Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, Lakers News

Magic Johnson has finally revealed why he left the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson, who's one of the best players in franchise history, was given an executive role with the team in 2016 when Jeanie Buss was the controlling owner of the team. He only lasted two years in that role...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Coach Cal Reveals Good, Bad News For Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has some good and bad news regarding reigning Naismith Trophy winner Oscar Tshiebwe. While the star center put on an "unbelievable performance" at his Pro Day, he recently underwent a minor 15-minute procedure to clean up a knee injury. "I have good news and bad...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

4-star Kur Teng sets first official visit

Kur Teng is the No. 32 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has set his first official visit as he will go see Michigan State this weekend (Oct.15). Teng is a junior at Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian. He claims over 15 offers, including from Michigan State, Miami, Iowa, Auburn, TCU, Cincinnati, VCU, Providence, Rutgers, Georgetown, etc.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris

As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News

On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
LEXINGTON, KY
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Bronny’s Nike Deal

Bronny is already making a splash on the endorsement front. Yesterday was a huge day for LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny as he officially signed an NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with the likes of Nike. If you are a fan of LeBron, you know that he currently has a lifetime deal with Nike that is worth over $1 billion. With that being said, it only makes sense that Bronny would want to follow in his dad’s footsteps.
NBA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

