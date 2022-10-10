the top 2 mlb pitchers fell back to back against the braves. considering they only needed to win one of those games n degraw n sherizer. lost! bottom line 60 million plus money could not win either game. then the 43 million $$ lost 1st game of wildcard. The money failed not the coach.
Fan logic: We start hot, and we have a great team. We have a great manager. But when the players play to a lower level- it's ONLY the managers fault? Maybe some of those great players really aren't that great- but just on a hot streak early. Showalter didn't magically get dumber when August 1st happened. But fans who think that- obviously did.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
19-Year-Old Public School Paraprofessional Employee Shot In HeadAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and BarsKatie CherrixNew York City, NY
NYU Professor Loses Job Because Class Was Too DifficultBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
Brian Kenny went on MLB Network and accused Joe Musgrove of cheating
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t get chance to ‘walk all over us,’ Guardians say
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves Fan Loses His Mind On Philly Frat Kid, Throws Drink & Hilariously Screams: “Do You Want A Beatdown?”
Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 10