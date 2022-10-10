Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
utahbusiness.com
SLC International seeking retail and restaurant spaces for The New SLC-Phase 3
Salt Lake City— As the steel structure for The New SLC-Phase 3 continues to take shape, the Salt Lake City Department of Airports (SLCDA) is preparing to select concessions for the nine-gate expansion of Concourse B-east. As of Oct. 10, 2022, the public procurement process seeking concessions for The...
luxury-houses.net
Comfort and Luxury Know No Bounds in this $6M Palatial Paradise in Sandy
The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home setting an elegant tone, with extensive custom design now available for sale. This home located at 11 Cobblewood Cv, Sandy, Utah; offering 08 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,166 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephanie Valdez – KW Utah Realtors Keller Williams (Phone: 801-755-2740) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
utahbusiness.com
Meet this year’s Green Business Award winners
In partnership with Rocky Mountain Power, we are proud to honor the Utah companies and individuals making strides toward our state’s environmental sustainability. Congratulations to the 2022 Green Business honorees!. Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Legacy Awards. Varex Imaging. Varex Imaging is recognized for maintaining a 13-year Visionary Partnership...
realtybiznews.com
Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars
Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $9.2 Million, This Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece in Park City has The Capability of Taking Your Breath Away
The Home in Park City, a mountain contemporary masterpiece within the Promontory gates captures the mountain views in a way that will continue to leave your family breathless as you create unforgettable memories together is now available for sale. This home located at 7687 N Promontory Ranch Rd, Park City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Garrett Noel (Phone: 435-640-3964) at BHHS Utah Promontory for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week
The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
gastronomicslc.com
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day
Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
utahbusiness.com
Squire earns back-to-back Best of the Best Accounting Firm honors
Salt Lake City— Squire was honored by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as a 2022 Best of the Best Accounting Firms winner. IPA annually honors a list of America’s best accounting offices based on a 50-point scale, looking for “top performers who produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, offering both clients and staff alike a successful future.”
KSLTV
‘A big nut to crack’: Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission’s transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren’t ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee’s meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final...
Park City Ski Swap’s 50th anniversary anticipates 5,000 shoppers
PARK CITY, Utah — The 50th annual Park City Ski Swap is coordinated by Park City Ski and Snowboard (PCSS). PCSS relies on donations, grants, tuition and fundraising efforts to […]
airwaysmag.com
Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes
DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
Salt Lake City police chief, mayor unveil new 'Crime Control Plan'
The latest version of Salt Lake City's "Crime Control Report" shows overall crime is down 9 percent this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City leaders focusing on three areas to bring crime down
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders say crime is down in the city. Specifically, Mayor Erin Mendenall and Police Chief Mike Brown say violent crimes are down 4.5 percent. In an effort, to bring those numbers down even more, Brown says his department is now focusing on small portions of the city.
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
Salt Lake City Int'l Airport reports no threats during airport cyberattacks
Officials at Salt Lake City International Airport said the facility has received no threats following cyberattacks at other U.S. airports.
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
