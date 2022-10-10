ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Comfort and Luxury Know No Bounds in this $6M Palatial Paradise in Sandy

The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home setting an elegant tone, with extensive custom design now available for sale. This home located at 11 Cobblewood Cv, Sandy, Utah; offering 08 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,166 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephanie Valdez – KW Utah Realtors Keller Williams (Phone: 801-755-2740) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Meet this year’s Green Business Award winners

In partnership with Rocky Mountain Power, we are proud to honor the Utah companies and individuals making strides toward our state’s environmental sustainability. Congratulations to the 2022 Green Business honorees!. Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Legacy Awards. Varex Imaging. Varex Imaging is recognized for maintaining a 13-year Visionary Partnership...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Real Estate
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
State
Utah State
realtybiznews.com

Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars

Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

Asking $9.2 Million, This Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece in Park City has The Capability of Taking Your Breath Away

The Home in Park City, a mountain contemporary masterpiece within the Promontory gates captures the mountain views in a way that will continue to leave your family breathless as you create unforgettable memories together is now available for sale. This home located at 7687 N Promontory Ranch Rd, Park City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Garrett Noel (Phone: 435-640-3964) at BHHS Utah Promontory for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day

Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Cbre#Square Foot#Economic Recovery#Business Industry#Linus Business#Vectra Management Group#White Buffalo#Cbre Capital Markets#The Gateway Office Tower
utahbusiness.com

Squire earns back-to-back Best of the Best Accounting Firm honors

Salt Lake City— Squire was honored by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as a 2022 Best of the Best Accounting Firms winner. IPA annually honors a list of America’s best accounting offices based on a 50-point scale, looking for “top performers who produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, offering both clients and staff alike a successful future.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
airwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City leaders focusing on three areas to bring crime down

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders say crime is down in the city. Specifically, Mayor Erin Mendenall and Police Chief Mike Brown say violent crimes are down 4.5 percent. In an effort, to bring those numbers down even more, Brown says his department is now focusing on small portions of the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody

UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy