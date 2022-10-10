Read full article on original website
Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected
During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
Meghan Markle news – Prince Harry & Duchess’ ‘treatment’ of King Charles left Queen Camilla ‘hurt & very upset’
QUEEN Camilla is "very sorry" for King Charles after the treatment he got from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed. Biographer to the Royal Family, Angela Levin, spoke with Sky News and claimed that Queen Consort Camilla is “very upset” with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’
A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
Supernanny Jo Frost reveals what she really thought of Prince George and Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral
AS the original Supernanny, Jo Frost has judged her fair share of children's behaviour. But undoubtedly none as "impeccably" behaved as Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Jo took to Instagram to share an image of George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, on...
King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style
Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
Meghan Markle Was ‘Obsessed’ With Persuading Palace to Deny Kate Middleton Feud, Author Says
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' about setting the record straight about making Kate Middleton cry before her wedding.
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace
Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are More Important to the Monarchy Than King Charles III
As one royal expert notes, this is a "very transitional monarchy," and Prince William and Kate Middleton are now much more important than King Charles III.
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son George Cheekily Told Classmates 'My Father Will Be King So You Better Watch Out': Book
Knowing whose boss. Despite only being nine years old, it seems Prince George knows exactly what family he belongs to — and wants to make sure his peers know too. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son told his schoolmates that they better be careful because his dad will one day be Head of state.
Body Language Expert Explains How Heckler Tried to Make Kate Middleton ‘Feel Helpless’ but She Refused to Be ‘Intimidated’
Here's what a leading body language expert observed a heckler trying to do to the Princess of Wales in Northern Ireland and why it didn't work.
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
Princess Diana Was Left ‘in Tears’ Over the Decision to Send Prince William to Boarding School at Age 8
When Prince William went to boarding school at the tender age of 8, Princess Diana was supposedly left "in tears" by the decision.
Prince George Gave His Classmates a Shocking Statement About Prince William? Kate Middleton’s Eldest Son Reportedly Knows That He’ll Be King One Day
Prince George may only be 9 years old, but he already has an understanding not only of his dad's future role as King but also of his important position when he gets older. Following Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince George was bumped up to the number two spot in the Order of Succession.
