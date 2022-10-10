ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason

It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
CELEBRITIES
seventeen.com

King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style

Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son George Cheekily Told Classmates 'My Father Will Be King So You Better Watch Out': Book

Knowing whose boss. Despite only being nine years old, it seems Prince George knows exactly what family he belongs to — and wants to make sure his peers know too. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son told his schoolmates that they better be careful because his dad will one day be Head of state.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fatherly

Fatherly

37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy