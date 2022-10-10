ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Building damaged after vehicle pursuit from Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Norfolk after a police pursuit that began in Chesapeake Wednesday morning. According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began around 3:22 a.m. near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway. Police said they located a blue compact Jeep...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Judy J. Mason of Elizabeth City, October 11

Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4

Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
CAMDEN, NC
Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
HAMPTON, VA
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
HAMPTON, VA
Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake

According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Tractor-trailer overturns in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer overturned in a crash in York County Tuesday. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted about the crash just before 12:30 p.m. It happened in the area of Oriana Road at Burt’s Road, which was closed while crews worked to upright the vehicle and clear the scene.
YORK COUNTY, VA
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Following the Funds: Chesapeake City Council race. WAVY-TV's Brett Hall reports. USS Cole remembrance ceremony...
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue

The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Virtual reproductive rights panel Tuesday to include …. Norfolk and Portsmouth's commonwealth's attorneys...
NORFOLK, VA
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

