WAVY News 10
Building damaged after vehicle pursuit from Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Norfolk after a police pursuit that began in Chesapeake Wednesday morning. According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began around 3:22 a.m. near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway. Police said they located a blue compact Jeep...
outerbanksvoice.com
Judy J. Mason of Elizabeth City, October 11
Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
Crews respond to residential fire on Woodfin Rd. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, crews responded to a reported house fire around 9:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Woodfin Road.
outerbanksvoice.com
Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4
Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
WAVY News 10
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach was closed for several hours following a “serious crash” Tuesday evening. Virginia Beach police say the call for the crash came in around 8:35 p.m. The eastbound lanes of Dam Neck Road between Drakesmile...
WAVY News 10
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
WAVY News 10
Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Man dies following shooting on Portsmouth Blvd, homicide investigation underway
According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Virginia Beach school bus driver celebrates 50 years behind the wheel
Back in October of 1972, when Marge Moore started driving for Virginia Beach Public Schools, a gallon of gas was only 55 cents, Richard Nixon was President and minimum wage was $1.60 an hour.
Officers cleared in shooting of armed suspect on Granby St.
Norfolk's commonwealth's attorney says officers were justified in the shooting of Barry Carrington Jr. on Granby Street back in February.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
WAVY News 10
Tractor-trailer overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer overturned in a crash in York County Tuesday. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted about the crash just before 12:30 p.m. It happened in the area of Oriana Road at Burt’s Road, which was closed while crews worked to upright the vehicle and clear the scene.
WAVY News 10
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Following the Funds: Chesapeake City Council race. WAVY-TV's Brett Hall reports. USS Cole remembrance ceremony...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue
The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Virtual reproductive rights panel Tuesday to include …. Norfolk and Portsmouth's commonwealth's attorneys...
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
