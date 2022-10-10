ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Brian Snitker on facing the Phillies, Spencer Strider and more

As the Atlanta Braves prepare to embark on what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run, they were thankful to secure a couple of days off before ramping back up before Tuesday’s NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Brian Snitker spoke to the media before Monday’s scheduled workout...
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
Braves SP Spencer Strider on NLDS Roster

According to the Atlanta Braves official Twitter, star rookie pitcher Spencer Strider is on the team’s National League Division Series roster. Strider, who inked a six-year, $75 million extension on Monday, has not pitched since September 18 after being placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies

Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
Atlanta Braves Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday afternoon. The most notable addition to the Braves postseason roster is starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider has been nursing an oblique injury and has not...
Phillies set to take on Braves in NLDS: Here's what to expect

PHILADELPHIA — After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Series, the Philadelphia Phillies are moving on to face the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five National League Division Series. The National League East rivals will face off for the chance to represent the division in...
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies-Braves, Padres-Dodgers

While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to even things up with the Philadelphia Phillies before the series moves to Philadelphia for Game 3 and 4 (if necessary). First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET, but the game is now underway on FOX following a three-hour rain delay.
