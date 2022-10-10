Read full article on original website
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
Timing of Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider extension calls Red Sox offseason into question
The Atlanta Braves open the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, but clearly, that didn’t stop them from locking in a promising player for the future. On Monday morning, the Braves extended Spencer Strider. He’s now under contract through at least 2028; his $75M contract includes a $22M option or $5M buyout for 2029.
Dansby Swanson earns ‘Sheriff’ nickname after savage roast of Braves’ Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom
Dansby Swanson is ‘The Sheriff’ around the jurisdiction known as the Atlanta Braves’ clubhouse. Swanson, one of the elder statesmen for the youthful Braves at the age of 28, has taken some of the club’s younger players, such as rookies Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom, under his wing.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Phillies continue postseason push, meet Atlanta Braves in NLDS: Keys to the series
The Phillies continue their postseason march and will return to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since playing these same Atlanta Braves on Sept. 25 as the National League Division Series kicks off on Tuesday. The series begins Tuesday in Atlanta, and the Phillies will see postseason play back...
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on facing the Phillies, Spencer Strider and more
As the Atlanta Braves prepare to embark on what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run, they were thankful to secure a couple of days off before ramping back up before Tuesday’s NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Brian Snitker spoke to the media before Monday’s scheduled workout...
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
Atlanta Braves, down 1-0 to Phillies, still comfortable due to recent history
92.9 The Game Braves Insider Grant McAuley explains how the Braves thought process all season long will be serving them well throughout the playoffs as they attempt to repeat as World Series Champions.
Braves SP Spencer Strider on NLDS Roster
According to the Atlanta Braves official Twitter, star rookie pitcher Spencer Strider is on the team’s National League Division Series roster. Strider, who inked a six-year, $75 million extension on Monday, has not pitched since September 18 after being placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Atlanta Braves released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday afternoon. The most notable addition to the Braves postseason roster is starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider has been nursing an oblique injury and has not...
FOX43.com
Phillies set to take on Braves in NLDS: Here's what to expect
PHILADELPHIA — After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Series, the Philadelphia Phillies are moving on to face the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five National League Division Series. The National League East rivals will face off for the chance to represent the division in...
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies-Braves, Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to even things up with the Philadelphia Phillies before the series moves to Philadelphia for Game 3 and 4 (if necessary). First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET, but the game is now underway on FOX following a three-hour rain delay.
NBC Sports
Phillies-Braves game times this weekend at Citizens Bank Park
Times are finally out for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Braves. Game 3 Friday, the Phillies’ first home playoff game since 2011, starts at 4:37 p.m. Game 4 Saturday at Citizens Bank Park begins at 2:07 p.m. Game 5...
Watch: Braves mascot parachutes into Truist Park ahead of playoff game vs. Phillies
The "Phillie Phanatic" may be one of the most recognizable mascots not only in Major League Baseball, but all of sports. With the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon though, it was the Phanatic's NL East rival mascot in Atlanta -- "Blooper" -- who stole the show.
Dansby Swanson makes ridiculous catch in Game 2 against Phillies
Dansby Swanson made a ridiculous defensive play during Game 2 of the NLDS Wednesday between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. JT Realmuto was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the sixth inning of a scoreless game. He had a 0-2 count and popped up a ball into shallow left center.
