Why DaShaun White Thinks Oklahoma's Kip Lewis is 'More Ready Than Any Of Us Thought'
Because of injuries and inconsistency, the Sooners could be relying on some fresh faces.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
DaShaun White Says Oklahoma's Defense Has Had a Lot of Little 'Facepalm Moments'
It's not one or two big things that have gone wrong for the Sooner D, but rather a "lot of little minute details that offenses are capitalizing on."
West Virginia - Texas Tech Kickoff and TV Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will have an afternoon showdown in Lubbock
247Sports
Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against TCU
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against TCU this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes form the previous version. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) travel on the road to face the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a battle of unbeatens inside Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Always Wanted to Play' in Red River Rivalry Against Oklahoma
Quinn Ewers spoke on his dream of playing in the Red River RIvalry and what it means to him following the win.
247Sports
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
Indications Are That Oklahoma CB D.J. Graham Has Switched to WR
The Sooners are pulling out all the stops trying to figure out what works on both offense and defense.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. This time, it's the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it's the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big ...
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Week 8 Kickoff Time Announced
The Red Raiders will host the Mountaineers in the early afternoon slot on Oct. 22.
Texas Moves Up Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings
The Texas Longhorns have won two straight Big 12 games as they enter this weekend's home contest with Iowa State.
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Mike Gundy News
Mike Gundy has been the head coach at Oklahoma State since 2005, but apparently nearly left Stillwater a little over a decade ago. On Monday, Gundy shared with reporters that he interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coaching vacancy following the 2011 season. Gundy said he spoke with the Bucs three times before ultimately electing to stay at his alma mater.
Baylor Bears 2022 Season Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers
The Bears look to bounce back after their bye week from their loss to Oklahoma State.
Report: Oklahoma Basketball to Still Play Oklahoma State Twice Once Big 12 Expands
The Big 12 will be moving to 14 teams next year, forcing the conference to adjust their usual scheduling model.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media ahead of OU's Week 7 matchup with No. 19 Kansas.
Texas Longhorns Week 7 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones
The Texas Longhorns will look to end a three-game losing streak to the Iowa State Cyclones.
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Justin Broiles Interview
Watch as veteran Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles previewed OU's upcoming matchup with the No. 19-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
