Mia Hansen-Løve & Charlotte Wells Discuss Fact, Fiction & The Cinema Of Memory [NYFF]
Two filmmakers renowned for recent works of autofiction, Mia Hansen-Løve and Charlotte Wells, are both riveted by the process of blending details from their lives together with invented artistic elements. At the 60th New York Film Festival last Saturday, the filmmakers convened inside Lincoln Center’s Francesca Beale Theater for an hour-long conversation about their NYFF Main Slate selections.
‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’ Review: Martin Scorsese’s David Johansen Bio-Doc/Concert Film Offers Maximum Vibes [NYFF]
First, a confession: I came to “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” knowing next to nothing about the New York Dolls or its lead singer, David Johansen. Sure I’d heard of them and heard a fair amount of the Dolls’ music, and Johansen’s, and that of his alter ego Buster Poindexter (including the once-ubiquitous “Hot Hot Hot,” which he now calls “the bane of my existence”).
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Star In Netflix’s YA Fantasy From Paul Feig
Is it just me or has there really not been much buzz about Netflix’s big-budget fantasy film, “The School for Good and Evil?” The cast is superb. It’s based on bestselling source material. Paul Feig, though not a sure thing, is a perfectly capable filmmaker. That said, the film is arriving on the streamer in one week and there really isn’t much discourse about how excited folks are to see what should be the first in a potential new franchise.
Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars 2023 Predictions & Contenders
If you’re hoping for an Oscar nomination, perhaps you should consider adapting a novel or news story into a screenplay. Usually one of the more competitive categories, Adapted Screenplay is looking almost wide open at this stage of this particular awards season. That may partially be because four potential nominees have not screened publicly or for the press as of yet.
‘The Wicker Man’: ‘Misfits’ Writer Howard Overman To Script A TV Remake Of The Horror Classic
When people mention “folk horror,” it doesn’t very long at all before the film “The Wicker Man” is brought up. Released nearly 50 years ago, the British horror film is not only a classic of the genre, but it really does stand as the poster child for folk horror. And now, it appears that the film is going to become a new TV series.
Sundance Film Festival Announces Restoration Of ‘SLAM’ & Director’s Cut Of Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ For 2023 Edition
While your future planning probably only extends to Thanksgiving, the Sundance Film Festival is already thinking ahead to January, the 2023 edition of their festival. Today, the nonprofit Sundance Institute announced today the first two films in the lineup for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and they are the 25th Anniversary and digital restoration screening of “SLAM” and the uncensored director’s cut and restoration of “The Doom Generation.”
‘Shantaram’ Review: Nuanced Apple TV Drama Gives Charlie Hunnam A Rich Acting Platform
Apple TV just doesn’t seem to care as much as the others about the bottom line. They’re willing to drop a small fortune on shows that simply aren’t designed to break out in a way that would attract a mass audience. Every once in a while, there will be a “Ted Lasso” or a “Severance,” but most of their dramas are very expensive and very under-seen. Watching the strong new drama “Shantaram,” premiering on October 14, it’s hard not to be stunned by the scope of it all, shooting on location with a large cast that’s telling a story that unfolds across multiple subplots. Who is this for? While it would be nice to think that shows that are simply rich in character detail can find an audience, the truth is that there’s no hook here to really grab people and stand out in an increasingly crowded field. And again, it’s a story of a white man finding himself in a non-white country, a tale that has been told often, including just this year in “Tokyo Vice.” Will it be enough that “Shantaram” is well-made television from top to bottom, a character study that’s richly told and nuanced in its detail? The big question is if there’s an audience for that alone in the era of High Concept TV.
Brendan Fraser Thinks Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Reboot Failed Because It Wasn’t “Fun”
When you think about Brendan Fraser’s greatest film moments, almost all of them will be from some point in the ‘90s. That was just prime Fraser-ness. For some people, those highlights come partially from his ‘Mummy’ franchise films, which saw the first debut in 1999. Though the drop-off in quality was significant from film to film in the trilogy, there are still those who are diehard fans. And if you’re one of those people, you are in luck because apparently, Fraser is willing to return to “The Mummy” in the future.
Kristen Stewart & Olivier Assayas Have A New Project Together In The Works
Next year, CHANEL dedicates its Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear show at the Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris to actress Kristen Stewart. No surprise there, as Steward has been a brand ambassador for the French fashion house since 2013 and is the face of CHANEL’s S/S 2023 collection. But Forbes had some great news for moviegoers in their coverage of CHANEL’s plans: Stewart and filmmaker Olivier Assayas have a new project together lined up.
‘The Same Storm’ Trailer: Peter Hedges’ Zoom Drama Starring Mary-Louise Parker & Sandra Oh Recounts The Pandemic Fears
How will you remember 2020? The intriguing question is at the heart of Peter Hedges’ “The Same Storm”; filmed using laptops and iPhones, it serves as a cinematic record of the year’s looming issues. Hedges — who wrote and directed the project — tackles a myriad of topics ranging from a then-new pandemic to an upcoming election. ‘Storm’ also touches upon the fragile human connections its writer expertly tackled in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” ‘Storm’ also offers a chance for the “Pieces of April” and “Dan in Real Life” director to delve deeper into the art’s influence on reality.
‘Interior Chinatown’: Jimmy O. Yang To Star In Upcoming Hulu Series Based On National Book Award Winner, Taika Waititi To Direct Pilot
Hulu is in a streaming renaissance with the critical success of “The Dropout,” “Pam & Tommy,” and other series. In fact, between its original programming, its FX on Hulu shows, and exclusive movie releases for 20th Century Studios, Hulu has carved out a critical space for itself in the current market. And, of course, Hulu would like that to continue.
Scarlett Johansson Says She Was “Pigeonholed” Into “Hypersexualized” Roles Earlier In Her Career
With an acting career that goes back nearly twenty years, Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to being typecast. But EW reports that, when the actress sat down to talk with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their “Armchair Expert” podcast, Johansson opened up about how taking on more mature roles earlier in her career led her to be “hyper-sexualized” for most of her career.
Darren Aronofsky Says His R-Rated ‘Batman’ Reboot Pitch Didn’t Happen Because He Was “10 To 15 Years” Too Early
Folks might have forgotten now since it’s been nearly 20 years since the original reports, but way back when, Darren Aronofsky was attached to a reboot of the “Batman” franchise that would have been incredibly unique. This was before Matt Reeves and Christopher Nolan took their shots at the character and would have featured a much more adult version of the Caped Crusader. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Now, Aronofsky is talking about what went wrong.
Ryan Reynolds’ Studio Maximum Effort Is Making A John Candy Documentary
While Marvel fans anticipate “Deadpool 3,” which Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just made a buzzy promo for, it’s easy to forget that Reynolds has more going on than reprising The Merc With The Mouth. In fact, along with acting and his various business ventures, Reynolds has his production company, Maximum Effort. And IGN reports that Reynolds and Colin Hanks have a new project under that banner: a documentary about the life and career of comedy legend John Candy.
‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser Says Film’s “Tragic” Cancellation “Doesn’t Engender Trust” With Filmmakers
One of the biggest stories out of Hollywood this summer was Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav‘s cancellation of the HBO Max film “Batgirl” following the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger. Scrapping a $90 million movie in post-production is an unprecedented move, and those involved with the film are still reeling from Zaslav’s decision. Add Brendan Fraser, who played the villain in “Batgirl,” to that list.
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer: Sacha Jenkins’ Documentary Hits Select Theaters & Apple TV+ On October 28
Few jazz artists had the mainstream, cross-over appeal of Louis Armstrong. Now, Sacha Jenkins and Apple TV+ bring audiences a documentary that charts the trumpeter, vocalist, and bandleader’s life and career, and the last imprint he made on American life. Here’s the film’s official synopsis, courtesy of Apple TV+:...
Dwyane Johnson Would Love To Be An DC Films “Advisor” & Hopes For A Possible Marvel/DC Crossover
“Black Adam” hits theaters next Friday and the film’s release ushers in a new era for the DCEU. And that’s not just due to Dwayne Johnson’s debut in a DC film as the titular antihero. Instead, it mainly concerns new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, whose vision for his company and DC Films has seen the scuttling of “Batgirl” and various other DC-related projects.
‘House Party’ Red Band Trailer: LeBron James & Warner Bros. Update The 1990 Comedy On January 13, 2023
Does the world need a reimagining of the 1990 comedy “House Party“? It’s not like that movie is terrible, and it’s an early role for Martin Lawrence, but who remembers it nowadays? And what kind of audience is there today for a remake? Well, LeBron James thinks the comedy needs a revamp three decades later whether anyone asked for it or not. He, Maverick Carter, and Warner Bros. foot the bill for “House Party,” out in theaters next January.
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
‘The Whale’: Darren Aronofsky Says He Couldn’t Find An Obese Actor Who Could ‘Pull Off The Emotion’ Before He Cast Brendan Fraser
Last month, Darren Aronofsky‘s first film in five years, “The Whale,” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, with critics praising Brendan Fraser‘s performance as a 600-pound gay man. But EW reports (via an interview with Variety), that Aronofsky initially attempted to cast an obese actor in the part before going with Fraser. And since Fraser looks to be the Oscar Best Actor frontrunner at the moment, it’s fascinating that Aronofsky looked elsewhere for the role first.
