mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday-Saturday. 3:30-7:30 p.m.
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Putting a wedge in your day
I’ve been going to Double DD Meats for over 20 years, and this wheel of cheese has always been there to greet me. You might say he’s a gouda guy for always showing up to work. I’m not sure if it’s a he or she. Excuse me for...
mltnews.com
Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers
We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.
mltnews.com
14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament raises more than $60K to support school programs
The 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K walk/run and new futsal tournament is expected to raise more than $60,000 for programs supporting students, families and educators, according to event sponsor the Foundation for Edmonds School District. Last week, more than 1,100 students, teachers, and families walked, ran, rolled, or kicked their...
mltnews.com
Expect night work near 220th ST SW Wednesday
The City of Mountlake Terrace is alerting residents that they may notice overnight construction Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the area of 220th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West. A short-term exemption to noise rules was granted for work on the Westside Water Main Improvements Project, to avoid daytime traffic impacts.
mltnews.com
Vendor registration open for MTHS holiday bazaar Dec. 11
Vendors are invited to participate in the annual Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find the vendor registration form here.
mltnews.com
Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations
Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) has announced award nominees and the keynote speaker for its seventh annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena. Leadership Snohomish County’s Leadership Day originated in 2016, when 23 official proclamations were made by...
mltnews.com
South County Fire to host Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 15
South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W, Lynnwood. This free event includes activities for all ages:. Meet your firefighters. See a fire engine up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mltnews.com
I-5 seismic work requires daytime lane closure Wednesday on Northgate Way in Seattle
Commuters who use westbound Northgate Way in Seattle should plan for a daytime right-lane closure between Corliss and Second Avenues from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. All on-ramps and off-ramps for Interstate 5 will be open and accessible during this work.
mltnews.com
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools
“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
