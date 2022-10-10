PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As rookie Spencer Strider took the mound for the first time in almost a month, the Atlanta Braves mapped out a “best-case scenario” for the young fireballer. This wasn’t it. After mowing down the Phillies early in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday, a leadoff walk in the third inning and a subsequent wild pickoff throw seemed to change everything for Strider. Pretty soon, he was back on bench, shaking his head in a shaking Citizens Bank Park after Rhys Hoskins hammered a three-run homer into the left-field seats.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO