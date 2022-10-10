Wayne State's Kowalczyk, Powders collect NSIC football player-of-the week honors

Read full article on original website
Wayne State's Beller named NSIC offensive player of the week
Taya Beller of Wayne State College was announced Monday afternoon as the Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following her play in three Wildcat road wins last week. It’s the second time this season that Beller has received NSIC Player...
Balanced attack lifts No. 1 Wayne State in sweep at MSU-Moorhead
No. 1 Wayne State had three players post 10 or more kills as the Wildcats cruised to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory Saturday afternoon at MSU Moorhead. WSC stays unbeaten at 21-0 and continues to lead the NSIC with an 11-0 league mark while the Dragons drop to 5-14 and 2-9 in NSIC play.
Wayne State women's XC finish seventh, men fifth at Dordt invite
The Wayne State College women’s cross country team placed seventh out of 14 teams with 208 points Saturday morning at the Dordt Invitational held in Sioux Center, Iowa. Norfolk junior Alison Stineman was the top Wildcat finisher taking 24th overall with a time of 19:28.97 on the 5,000-meter course.
Wayne State bounces back with 41-33 shootout win over Minnesota State
In a game that featured over 1,080 combined yards between the two teams, Wayne State converted two Minnesota State turnovers into 14 points as the Wildcats won an NSIC South Division shootout Saturday afternoon with a 41-33 victory over Minnesota State on Homecoming at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The...
Wayne State ties for third at Augustana Regional Preview
The Wayne State College women’s golf team fired rounds of 325 and 319 and finished in a tie for third with a team score of 644 at the Augustana Regional Preview Tournament played Saturday and Sunday at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa. Host Augustana edged...
Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule
Norfolk Catholic volleyball avenged one of its two losses with an exclamation point. The Knights swept Wahoo Neumann on the road, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22. Lutheran High Northeast volleyball took Class C-1’s eighth-ranked Columbus Lakeview to five sets before falling 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11. Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius...
Weekend local and area sports results; Monday's schedule
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team won the championship trophy in the Wisner-Pilger October Classic. The Knights opened with a 25-9, 25-7 thumping of Winnebago, followed by a semifinal victory over the host Gators, 25-15, 25-23 and a championship match sweep of Douglas County West, 25-22, 25-23. Norfolk High volleyball won...
Saturday's volleyball scores
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-9 Douglas County West def. St. Paul, 25-22, 14-25, 25-10 Norfolk Catholic def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 25-23 Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 25-21 Third Place. Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 25-22 Hartington-Newcastle Tournament. Pool A. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 8-25, 25-20,...
Pius X's Kolbas poised for 3-peat; Millard North leads Class A state girls golf team race
Two-time defending state champion, Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X will take a three shot lead into Tuesday's final round of the Class A state girls golf championship at the Norfolk Country Club. After 18 of 36 holes, Kolbas leads second-place Izabella Pezicka of Millard North by three shots. In...
Norfolk Country Club hosting Class A girls state golf championship
The Norfolk Country Club is hosting the Nebraska School Activities Association's Class A state girls state golf championships on Monday and Tuesday. Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X is the two-time defending state champion. Norfolk did not qualify as a team, but three Panthers will compete as individuals: Maddi Fineran,...
No. 6 Northeast men's soccer struggles to find back of the net in loss to Southeastern
The No. 6 Northeast Community College men’s soccer team was at home for the final time in the regular season Saturday at they played host to No. 12 Southeastern Community College. The Blackhawks bested the Hawks in the ranked matchup by a final score of 4-0. The Hawks (14-4....
Area State Employees Honored For Excellence In Service
In the last year, more than 1,400 Nebraska state employees had been at their job 10 to 60 years. There are 1,408 employees that have reached that time represented more than 27,715 years of work. Area state employees were recognized during an Excellence in State Service award ceremony this week at The Stables in Norfolk.
O’Brien's hat trick lifts No. 6 Hawk women on Sophomore Day
The No. 6 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team held their Sophomore Day Saturday as they took on Southeastern Community College. The Hawks sent their sophomores out in style as they captured a 9-0 victory. The Hawks (14-1-1, 7-0 ICCAC) retained their streak of not allowing a single goal...
Madison County Board Approves Radio System Updates And Court Electronics Upgrades
The Madison County Board Wednesday approved an Inter-local Agreement with the Nebraska Office of the Chief Information Officer and Nebraska Public Power District to jointly own and operate a land mobile radio system known as Statewide Radio System. Equipment for the new system is starting to arrive. Sheriff Todd Volk...
BILL RYAN: Sustenance For The Soul
Weaver was my neighbor on the farm; lived up the road just a piece. He was a big man, six feet four inches tall; if he didn’t tip the scales at four-hundred pounds I’d be shocked. He intimidated most folks, probably due to his size, or it could...
Sudden Resignation Of Norfolk School Board Member
The Norfolk Public School Board of Education will discuss and consider the resignation of Board member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite. Hatfield-Wait submitted a letter of resignation effective immediately. The letter stated that she is “grateful for the support to have worked with the countless leaders in the community who appreciated the...
School board approves resignation of Jenna Hatfield-Waite
The Norfolk School board approved the resignation of board member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite at their meeting on Monday. In a statement, Hatfield-Waite said that her personal life was the reason some felt she shouldn’t serve the position and continued to be a form of entertainment for the community. "I...
Norfolk Households Spend 36% Of Income On Household Bills
The company doxo’s, a household bill managing service, recently released a report on City Household Spending. Spokesperson Liz Powell tells WJAG News they looked at the ten most common household bills to come up with their figures. They include mortgage or rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, life insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, and alarm and security. The average household in Norfolk pays $1,574 a month for general living expenses.
Knox County native center of program at Norfolk Public Library
The Norfolk Public Library invites your to a presentation by Knox County native Dick Haskin this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The program will focus on Haskin’s new book, Monkey on the Other Side of the Window, which features animal adventures he had as the director of the Northeast Nebraska Zoo in Royal from 1987 to 2001.
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
