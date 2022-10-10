Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Titans Releases First Official Clip From Season 4
Warner Bros. has been in the news a lot as of late, and it seems that no project is safe after the cancelation of Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been on a tangent with his new mandates and getting rid of a bunch of original programming from the HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max original series Doom Patrol and Titans are rumored to be canceled after their next season, but that doesn't seem to be stopping the streaming service from marketing them. New York Comic-Con is happening this week and the streaming service revealed a new clip from Titans, and it gives us our first look at the upcoming fourth season.
Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit
Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con. Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023. HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom). In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the...
Collider
New 'Titans' Season 4 Images Reveal Beast Boy's Superhero Costume
Beast Boy/Gar Logan (Ryan Potter) will have a new look in the fourth season of Titans. The series' Instagram page has released new images of Beast Boy in his new costume. In the post, it says "the wait is over: feast your eyes on beast boy's super suit." In the first image, Beast Boy is wearing the suit, which is mostly red, with white on the sides, arms, and shoulders. On his left shoulder, an image of a paw print can be seen. The suit also has a white belt. The design of the costume is similar to the red and white jacket that he has worn throughout the series. The next image shows Beast Boy, with half of his face green. His right hand is also green. In the comic books and animation, Beast Boy is usually shown to always be green. In the previous three seasons of Titans, Gar would only turn green when he was turning into an animal. Usually, he would turn into a green tiger.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
epicstream.com
The Rock Reportedly Pressured Warner Bros to Bring Back Henry Cavill's Superman
We're only two weeks away from the theatrical release of DC's Black Adam and while it initially lacked hyped, the entire comic book film fandom has been buzzing about it for quite some time now. Of course, a lot of you are probably aware by now that the film could mark the return of Henry Cavill's Superman, and while it's still a little too early to rejoice, it looks like Cavill's DCEU comeback is actually true this time around.
WATCH: Deer Chows Down on Rabbit While Friends Watch in Awe
It is not every day that you see a deer deciding to chow down on a tasty rabbit, but this viral video definitely lets you see it. As you will be able to tell, the red deer is mighty hungry. Once he gets a hold of this rabbit, then he’s going to eat it up. Think of it as a happy meal for a deer. But this video might just give you some reason to wonder why this happened. We do not see the rabbit before he starts to get eaten.
ComicBook
Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date on HBO Max During NYCC
Next month will mark one year since the third season of Doom Patrol came to an end, and fans have been eager for news about the fourth season. The show was renewed last October, but no release date has been shared until now. During New York Comic-Con, a new Doom Patrol trailer was released in addition to details about the fourth season's release date (via Deadline). The lovable group of downtrodden superheroes are back, and it looks like they'll be facing some new challenges.
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Titans’: HBO Max Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date & Teaser (VIDEO)
A creepy new teaser for HBO Max‘s Titans suggests things are about to get very bloody in the upcoming fourth season, set to premiere on Thursday, November 3. The trailer (watch below) shows a pool of blood surrounded by ritualistic markings as a bloody hand slowly emerges from the pit. While we don’t know for sure, it’s reasonable to assume this is the iconic Titans villain Brother Blood, the new big bad of Season 4, played by The Originals alum Joseph Morgan.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: Frenemies Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One Preview Released
All season on DC's Stargirl, someone has been watching the heroes, keeping track of their every move through a complex series of surveillance cameras all while the heroes have been none the wiser. That changed this week when Beth discovered the surveillance on The Gambler's laptop. Now, the team has to figure out who has been keeping tabs on them — and what role this mysterious figure may have played in the murder. The CW has released a preview for "Frenemies — Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's third season set to air on Wednesday, October 19th.
The Rock Promises Black Adam 'Absolutely' Will Fight Superman On Screen: 'That Is The Whole Point Of This, Man'
The Rock has a very positive update for fans who want to see Black Adam fight Superman on screen one day.
netflixjunkie.com
‘The Winchesters’ Star Jensen Ackles Once Desired to Play a Role Opposite of Henry Cavill
For an actor to play one of the iconic heroes in Marvel or DC is a dream come true. And when you get to star opposite one of the biggest stars, it just gets better. Such was the wish of The Winchester star Jensen Ackles. The CW mainstay had once expressed his wish to star opposite Henry Cavill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WB Games Montréal Has Warned Fans That Significant Plot Twists In Gotham Knights Have Already Leaked On The Internet, Despite The Movie Production Being Later This Month
Fans of Gotham Knights are being urged to avoid spoilers online for less than two weeks until the show’s premiere after a significant leak. A few of the game’s official art books seem to have arrived, and at least one player has started posting screenshots of the game’s purported conclusion on Reddit. Unfortunately, the comic book creator beat them up and has since expressed frustration on social media, at least in part.
wrestlinginc.com
Warner Bros. Shifts Release Date Of Dave Bautista's Dune 2
Warner Bros. has changed the 2023 North American release date for "Dune: Part Two" from November 17 to November 3. According to a Deadline report, the scheduling change occurred after Disney moved the opening for its Marvel epic "Blade" from November 3 to September 2024. "Dune: Part Two" was previously poised to open against two potential blockbusters — "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" from Lionsgate and "Trolls 3" from Universal/DreamWorks Animation — but will now have a weekend opening without any major competition.
A video of long jump with pole went viral over internet.
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. The Sport seen in the video is Fierljeppen, a famous sport in the Netherlands. It is a long jump game using a pole, where participants make a long run to jump over the canal by holding the pole. The rod is about 8 to 13 meters long and has a flat spherical plate at the end of rod to keep it from sinking into the muddy river or canal bottom. It can be argued that it is one of the world's most dangerous sports.
Comments / 0