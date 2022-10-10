Beast Boy/Gar Logan (Ryan Potter) will have a new look in the fourth season of Titans. The series' Instagram page has released new images of Beast Boy in his new costume. In the post, it says "the wait is over: feast your eyes on beast boy's super suit." In the first image, Beast Boy is wearing the suit, which is mostly red, with white on the sides, arms, and shoulders. On his left shoulder, an image of a paw print can be seen. The suit also has a white belt. The design of the costume is similar to the red and white jacket that he has worn throughout the series. The next image shows Beast Boy, with half of his face green. His right hand is also green. In the comic books and animation, Beast Boy is usually shown to always be green. In the previous three seasons of Titans, Gar would only turn green when he was turning into an animal. Usually, he would turn into a green tiger.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO