Lufthansa has not banned Apple AirTags and I think it is clear why: it is the sort of rule that would practicably be unenforceable. Lufthansa remains free to ban AirTags, but is it prepared to enforce that ban by digging through passenger bags when they refuse to comply? In reality, a ban by Lufthansa or any airline is simply trying to evade accountability rather than promote safety.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO