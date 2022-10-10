Read full article on original website
Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars 2023 Predictions & Contenders
If you’re hoping for an Oscar nomination, perhaps you should consider adapting a novel or news story into a screenplay. Usually one of the more competitive categories, Adapted Screenplay is looking almost wide open at this stage of this particular awards season. That may partially be because four potential nominees have not screened publicly or for the press as of yet.
‘Good Night Oppy’ Trailer: New Ryan White Film Takes Us To Mars To Relive Inspiring Story Of Resilient Rover
At a time when things seem difficult all over the world, the trailer to “Good Night Oppy” transports audiences to Mars and reminds us of the watershed moments all of humanity can share pride in. The film’s synopsis is as follows: “’Good Night Oppy’ tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.” Oppy’s journey to one of our distant and fascinating celestial cousins and her outliving her life expectancy by over 14 years is sure to capture the imaginations of millions, much like the initial journey in 2004.
Mia Hansen-Løve & Charlotte Wells Discuss Fact, Fiction & The Cinema Of Memory [NYFF]
Two filmmakers renowned for recent works of autofiction, Mia Hansen-Løve and Charlotte Wells, are both riveted by the process of blending details from their lives together with invented artistic elements. At the 60th New York Film Festival last Saturday, the filmmakers convened inside Lincoln Center’s Francesca Beale Theater for an hour-long conversation about their NYFF Main Slate selections.
‘The Wicker Man’: ‘Misfits’ Writer Howard Overman To Script A TV Remake Of The Horror Classic
When people mention “folk horror,” it doesn’t very long at all before the film “The Wicker Man” is brought up. Released nearly 50 years ago, the British horror film is not only a classic of the genre, but it really does stand as the poster child for folk horror. And now, it appears that the film is going to become a new TV series.
Kristen Stewart & Olivier Assayas Have A New Project Together In The Works
Next year, CHANEL dedicates its Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear show at the Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris to actress Kristen Stewart. No surprise there, as Steward has been a brand ambassador for the French fashion house since 2013 and is the face of CHANEL’s S/S 2023 collection. But Forbes had some great news for moviegoers in their coverage of CHANEL’s plans: Stewart and filmmaker Olivier Assayas have a new project together lined up.
‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’ Review: Martin Scorsese’s David Johansen Bio-Doc/Concert Film Offers Maximum Vibes [NYFF]
First, a confession: I came to “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” knowing next to nothing about the New York Dolls or its lead singer, David Johansen. Sure I’d heard of them and heard a fair amount of the Dolls’ music, and Johansen’s, and that of his alter ego Buster Poindexter (including the once-ubiquitous “Hot Hot Hot,” which he now calls “the bane of my existence”).
Brendan Fraser Thinks Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Reboot Failed Because It Wasn’t “Fun”
When you think about Brendan Fraser’s greatest film moments, almost all of them will be from some point in the ‘90s. That was just prime Fraser-ness. For some people, those highlights come partially from his ‘Mummy’ franchise films, which saw the first debut in 1999. Though the drop-off in quality was significant from film to film in the trilogy, there are still those who are diehard fans. And if you’re one of those people, you are in luck because apparently, Fraser is willing to return to “The Mummy” in the future.
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer: Sacha Jenkins’ Documentary Hits Select Theaters & Apple TV+ On October 28
Few jazz artists had the mainstream, cross-over appeal of Louis Armstrong. Now, Sacha Jenkins and Apple TV+ bring audiences a documentary that charts the trumpeter, vocalist, and bandleader’s life and career, and the last imprint he made on American life. Here’s the film’s official synopsis, courtesy of Apple TV+:...
‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser Says Film’s “Tragic” Cancellation “Doesn’t Engender Trust” With Filmmakers
One of the biggest stories out of Hollywood this summer was Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav‘s cancellation of the HBO Max film “Batgirl” following the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger. Scrapping a $90 million movie in post-production is an unprecedented move, and those involved with the film are still reeling from Zaslav’s decision. Add Brendan Fraser, who played the villain in “Batgirl,” to that list.
Paul Schrader Talks ’Master Gardener,’ Almost Casting Kevin Spacey & “Dodging That Lolita Thing By Making Him A Proud Boy” [NYFF]
Paul Schrader always knew that “Master Gardener” would be controversial. In the legendary filmmaker’s crime-thriller, which had its North American premiere at the 60th New York Festival earlier this month, Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the head horticulturist of a historic Southern estate, is tasked by its demanding owner, Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), with taking on her grand-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, only for Roth’s past in a white-supremacist movement to come to light.
‘House Party’ Red Band Trailer: LeBron James & Warner Bros. Update The 1990 Comedy On January 13, 2023
Does the world need a reimagining of the 1990 comedy “House Party“? It’s not like that movie is terrible, and it’s an early role for Martin Lawrence, but who remembers it nowadays? And what kind of audience is there today for a remake? Well, LeBron James thinks the comedy needs a revamp three decades later whether anyone asked for it or not. He, Maverick Carter, and Warner Bros. foot the bill for “House Party,” out in theaters next January.
Darren Aronofsky Says His R-Rated ‘Batman’ Reboot Pitch Didn’t Happen Because He Was “10 To 15 Years” Too Early
Folks might have forgotten now since it’s been nearly 20 years since the original reports, but way back when, Darren Aronofsky was attached to a reboot of the “Batman” franchise that would have been incredibly unique. This was before Matt Reeves and Christopher Nolan took their shots at the character and would have featured a much more adult version of the Caped Crusader. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Now, Aronofsky is talking about what went wrong.
‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Starred in 2 Movies for George Harrison’s HandMade Films
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane appeared in two movies that George Harrison's HandMade Films produced. They put Coltrane on the map.
Martin Scorsese Laments The Film Industry’s “Repulsive” Obsession With Box Office Numbers At The NYFF Premiere Of His New Doc
Martin Scorsese was at the New York Film Festival last night to introduce his new documentary with David Tedeschi, “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” about the legendary proto-punk band The New York Dolls. Scorsese in his hometown at NYFF? That’s awesome enough. But IndieWire reports that the director had more than just a conventional intro to his film to share with audience members. On top of that, Scorsese also sounded off on the state of moviegoing, with its “repulsive” emphasis on box office numbers over artistic vision.
Whoopi Goldberg says new movie 'Till' puts spotlight on systemic racism
As Hollywood heads into the chatter of awards season, the new movie, "Till," is getting a lot of attention. It's a film Whoopi Goldberg wanted to see get made for more than 20 years. Now, 'The View' host is a part of it, playing Emmett Till's grandmother. She's also one of the film's producers.
‘Shantaram’ Review: Nuanced Apple TV Drama Gives Charlie Hunnam A Rich Acting Platform
Apple TV just doesn’t seem to care as much as the others about the bottom line. They’re willing to drop a small fortune on shows that simply aren’t designed to break out in a way that would attract a mass audience. Every once in a while, there will be a “Ted Lasso” or a “Severance,” but most of their dramas are very expensive and very under-seen. Watching the strong new drama “Shantaram,” premiering on October 14, it’s hard not to be stunned by the scope of it all, shooting on location with a large cast that’s telling a story that unfolds across multiple subplots. Who is this for? While it would be nice to think that shows that are simply rich in character detail can find an audience, the truth is that there’s no hook here to really grab people and stand out in an increasingly crowded field. And again, it’s a story of a white man finding himself in a non-white country, a tale that has been told often, including just this year in “Tokyo Vice.” Will it be enough that “Shantaram” is well-made television from top to bottom, a character study that’s richly told and nuanced in its detail? The big question is if there’s an audience for that alone in the era of High Concept TV.
‘The Same Storm’ Trailer: Peter Hedges’ Zoom Drama Starring Mary-Louise Parker & Sandra Oh Recounts The Pandemic Fears
How will you remember 2020? The intriguing question is at the heart of Peter Hedges’ “The Same Storm”; filmed using laptops and iPhones, it serves as a cinematic record of the year’s looming issues. Hedges — who wrote and directed the project — tackles a myriad of topics ranging from a then-new pandemic to an upcoming election. ‘Storm’ also touches upon the fragile human connections its writer expertly tackled in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” ‘Storm’ also offers a chance for the “Pieces of April” and “Dan in Real Life” director to delve deeper into the art’s influence on reality.
‘Poker Face’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Directs & Stars In High Stakes Poker Thriller Out November 16
In 2014, Russell Crowe made his directorial debut with “The Water Diviner,” about an Australian farmer who travels to Turkey after World War II to find his three sons who never returned. Critics weren’t high on the movie, but it fared well with audiences; at least with those who saw it. The film was a modest box-office success, making $38.2 million off its $22.5 million budget.
‘Interior Chinatown’: Jimmy O. Yang To Star In Upcoming Hulu Series Based On National Book Award Winner, Taika Waititi To Direct Pilot
Hulu is in a streaming renaissance with the critical success of “The Dropout,” “Pam & Tommy,” and other series. In fact, between its original programming, its FX on Hulu shows, and exclusive movie releases for 20th Century Studios, Hulu has carved out a critical space for itself in the current market. And, of course, Hulu would like that to continue.
Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is A “Repeat Offender” & Calls Out Hollywood’s Penchant For “Protecting Offenders”
Ezra Miller‘s string of erratic behavior over the past couple of years appears to be over, with the actor currently seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” And while it remains unclear if Miller redeems themselves enough to return to full-time acting —Miller uses they/them pronouns— it does look like Warner Bros. will stay the course with their release of “The Flash” next June. Is that a good thing? Some in Hollywood don’t think so, like actress “Insecure” actress Issa Rae who has had enough and is speaking out, despite her comfortable relationship with HBO, which is owned by Warner Media Discovery.
