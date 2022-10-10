ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record.

The Panthers are off to a 1-4 start this season after a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The team named defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks interim head coach. Wilks went 3-13 in one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Prior to that, he spent six years as an assistant with the Panthers.

Rhule, 47, was hired ahead of the 2020 season. The Panthers signed him to a seven-year, $62 million deal, paying $6 million to buy him out of his contract at Baylor.

He has four years remaining on his contract.

Front Office Sports in May reported the Panthers were eyeing Sean Payton to be their head coach in 2023.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

