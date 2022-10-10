ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Lands J.J. Abrams-Produced Animated Short ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ Starring Idris Elba (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Apple Original Films has acquired international rights for the animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

After becoming the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for best picture for “CODA,” the streaming platform has its eyes set on animated shorts.

Based on the internationally bestselling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy, the film will be coming to Apple TV+ on Dec. 25. The BBC will premiere the film on BBC One and Player for viewers in the U.K. Tom Hollander, Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne and Jude Coward Nicoll comprise the voice cast.

The story follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole (Hollander), a fox (Elba) and a horse (Bryne) traveling together in the boy’s search for home.

“The journey of making the film of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with my incredibly gifted animation team has been a magical one,” Mackesy said in a statement to Variety . “I never dreamt it would happen — but it’s so moving to think the story will be watched at Christmas. I really hope it brings a bit of joy, laughter and comfort.”

Cara Speller, a producer on the short alongside Matthew Freud, adds, “Bringing together some of the finest artists and animators from around the world to present Charlie’s beautiful characters has proved a true highlight during the last few difficult years. We hope we’ve done it justice for those who already love the book, and for everyone else we hope you’ll find some kindness and comfort here.”

The film is executive produced by Jony Ive and Woody Harrelson. Isobel Waller-Bridge has provided the score. Jon Crocker adapted the screenplay.

“The Boy might be lost at the start of the film but we’re thrilled that he and his friends have found a home at Apple,” said Bad Robot’s Hannah Minghella. “The journey of making the film, much like the Boy’s journey, has brought together an incredible cast and crew of people. For all of us, it has been a privilege and a joy to bring Charlie’s characters to life so that their stories can continue to move and inspire audiences worldwide.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Shorts#Animated Film#Horse#Apple Original Films#The Academy Award#Bbc One
