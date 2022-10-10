Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Chiefs provide personal experience for Special Olympics athletes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday was a night to remember for some local Special Olympics athletes. They participated in a Chiefs Fantasy Football Camp at Arrowhead, complete with a surprise coaching appearance by rookies and alums. Thirty flag football players gathered with their families at 5 p.m. ready to...
Tyrique Stevenson blog: Little things are catching up with us but I can see things heading in the right direction
CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the North Carolina game and where the team goes from here. NOT ONE THING HAS GONE WRONG, THERE ARE DIFFERENT REASONS WE’VE LOST 3. We keep making more mistakes than the...
‘This is really changing the culture of volleyball’: Cullman County Youth Volleyball Association completes 2nd season
CULLMAN, Ala. — The Cullman County Youth Volleyball Association just wrapped up its second season and that brought some young, talented volleyball players to compete in their respective age groups. They finished the season with a 12-team tournament on Saturday Oct. 1. Jennifer Rohrscheib is the president of the volleyball association, and Anna McSwain is over the youth volleyball program at Good Hope. Both of them talked about how the association first got started. “Three years ago, I was asked to start a program,” Rohrscheib said. “We had a meeting and we started accepting schools in the county.” McSwain added, “We got somebody from each...
