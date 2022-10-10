CULLMAN, Ala. — The Cullman County Youth Volleyball Association just wrapped up its second season and that brought some young, talented volleyball players to compete in their respective age groups. They finished the season with a 12-team tournament on Saturday Oct. 1. Jennifer Rohrscheib is the president of the volleyball association, and Anna McSwain is over the youth volleyball program at Good Hope. Both of them talked about how the association first got started. “Three years ago, I was asked to start a program,” Rohrscheib said. “We had a meeting and we started accepting schools in the county.” McSwain added, “We got somebody from each...

