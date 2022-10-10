Read full article on original website
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
Seattle’s Most Coveted Street Has a Gorgeous $3.9 Million Home for Sale
If you love old houses, this Seattle home built in 1915 is gorgeous inside and out. Take a walk back in time with this beautiful home that's for sale in Seattle. One of my favorite websites on Facebook is "For Love Of Old Houses" and when I saw this beauty, I had to post about it.
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
This Washington City Is One Of The Most Stressful Places For Drivers
HiRoad dug through data to find out which cities have the most stressed out drivers.
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
southsoundmag.com
Onion Ring Lovers, Unite
Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restauranteur: ‘The effects of the pandemic are nowhere near over’
Restaurants may seem back to normal, with packed dining rooms and hard-to-get reservations, but “the effects of the pandemic are nowhere near over for restaurants,” said Brandon Petit, chef and owner of Capitol Hill’s Dino’s Tomato Pie and Delancey, an award winning pizzeria in Ballard. “Many...
KING-5
Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'
SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
Recording’s Great Escapes: Photos of Washington’s Bear Creek Studio
Nestled in a forest just outside of Seattle stands a cathedral-like barn with huge windows that allow sunlight to soak the structure’s interior. But Bear Creek Studio stands apart from traditional, stuffier recording spaces in another key way: its atypical business structure. “Because this has been my family’s place, it has a real family vibe to it,” says Ryan Hadlock, whose parents Joe and Manny Hadlock built the studio in 1977. “It’s a home studio that was built the right way.” Related Recording's Great Escapes: Inside The World's Most Scenic, State-of-the-Art Studios 10/10/2022 After purchasing the former “dilapidated” dairy farm on 10 acres in Woodinville,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police
RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
q13fox.com
Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in
TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington
EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
Seattle police seek Westwood Village robbery suspects
Seattle police are asking the public for help to identify three people wanted for the armed robbery of a clothing store at Westwood Village. On Oct. 4, two men and a woman entered a clothing store in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street. According to Seattle police, they began...
