Nestled in a forest just outside of Seattle stands a cathedral-like barn with huge windows that allow sunlight to soak the structure's interior. But Bear Creek Studio stands apart from traditional, stuffier recording spaces in another key way: its atypical business structure. "Because this has been my family's place, it has a real family vibe to it," says Ryan Hadlock, whose parents Joe and Manny Hadlock built the studio in 1977. "It's a home studio that was built the right way." After purchasing the former "dilapidated" dairy farm on 10 acres in Woodinville,...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO