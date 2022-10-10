Injury Update: Unknowns Heading Into Mississippi State

Kentucky released its week seven depth chart on Monday morning ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming matchup against Mississippi State.

There are a couple of changes compared to last week's, most notably the official omission of linebacker Jacquez Jones.

Jones left the Ole Miss game on Oct. 1 with an injury and did not return after heading to the locker room. He was listed on the week six depth chart, but was eventually ruled out against South Carolina after being labeled as "doubtful" by head coach Mark Stoops.

Stoops said that there was no updated timeline on Jones and when he may return.

On the offensive line, Jeremy Flax is still listed at right tackle after not playing against SC. Deondre Buford started in his place, and is now listed as the backup RT. Redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr has been moved over to the backup right guard spot behind Tashawn Manning.

Flax, like Jones, suffered an injury against the Rebels, resulting in him missing time.

Quarterback Will Levis is still listed after missing the South Carolina matchup due to turf toe. He was a game-time decision against the Gamecocks. it's not expected that Levis will miss the Mississippi State game.

Stoops said on Monday that UK was still taking a "day-to-day" approach with the star QB.

On the wide receiver front, both Tayvion Robinson and Dane Key are still listed as normal after suffering knocks on Saturday.

Robinson left the game against the Gamecocks in the third quarter after hitting the turf. He walked off under his own power but went straight to the injury tent and did not return to the game.

Then late in the fourth quarter, after UK's defeat was all but finalized, Key was unable to haul in a pass from QB Kaiya Sheron, resulting in the freshman WR immediately walking to the sideline, grabbing at his wrist and hand, seemingly in agony.

Neither injuries seemed to be long-term following the loss, but Stoops provided no update on the pair.

Wildcats Today will have injury updates, news and more as Kentucky looks to snap a three-game skid on Saturday, Oct. 15 against Mississippi State in Lexington.