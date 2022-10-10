ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Injury Update: Unknowns Heading Into Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9Tgf_0iTOXyBh00

Kentucky released its week seven depth chart on Monday morning ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming matchup against Mississippi State.

There are a couple of changes compared to last week's, most notably the official omission of linebacker Jacquez Jones.

Jones left the Ole Miss game on Oct. 1  with an injury and did not return after heading to the locker room. He was listed on the week six depth chart, but was eventually ruled out against South Carolina after being labeled as "doubtful" by head coach Mark Stoops.

Stoops said that there was no updated timeline on Jones and when he may return.

On the offensive line, Jeremy Flax is still listed at right tackle after not playing against SC. Deondre Buford started in his place, and is now listed as the backup RT. Redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr has been moved over to the backup right guard spot behind Tashawn Manning.

Flax, like Jones, suffered an injury against the Rebels, resulting in him missing time.

Quarterback Will Levis is still listed after missing the South Carolina matchup due to turf toe. He was a game-time decision against the Gamecocks. it's not expected that Levis will miss the Mississippi State game.

Stoops said on Monday that UK was still taking a "day-to-day" approach with the star QB.

On the wide receiver front, both Tayvion Robinson and Dane Key are still listed as normal after suffering knocks on Saturday.

Robinson left the game against the Gamecocks in the third quarter after hitting the turf. He walked off under his own power but went straight to the injury tent and did not return to the game.

Then late in the fourth quarter, after UK's defeat was all but finalized, Key was unable to haul in a pass from QB Kaiya Sheron, resulting in the freshman WR immediately walking to the sideline, grabbing at his wrist and hand, seemingly in agony.

Neither injuries seemed to be long-term following the loss, but Stoops provided no update on the pair.

Wildcats Today will have injury updates, news and more as Kentucky looks to snap a three-game skid on Saturday, Oct. 15 against Mississippi State in Lexington.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired

Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
The Spun

Coach Cal Reveals Good, Bad News For Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has some good and bad news regarding reigning Naismith Trophy winner Oscar Tshiebwe. While the star center put on an "unbelievable performance" at his Pro Day, he recently underwent a minor 15-minute procedure to clean up a knee injury. "I have good news and bad...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News

On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Gamecocks
Wildcats Today

Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

SEC announces players of the week following Week 6

Following a wild Week 6 of games across the conference, the SEC announced the players of the week on Monday. This week’s honorees feature players from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina, which all enjoyed wins heading into Week 7. Here is the full list...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
498
Followers
387
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy