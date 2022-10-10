ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Shreveport Leaders Might Have to Talk Higher Taxes Soon

Shreveport leaders might have to begin 2023 with some immediate belt tightening or finding a way to bring in more money. The latest budget report to the Shreveport City Council shows the reserve fund will drop from 62 million at the end of this year to just 20 million by the end of next year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Parish to host expungement summit and resource fair Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish, in partnership with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations, is hosting a summit to educate residents on how to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held Friday from 10 a.m....
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
City
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA
City
Houma, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Haynesville, LA
bizmagsb.com

Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple

Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping and when the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Real BBQ and More closes temporarily

Inflation continues to impact people and businesses. The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. KSLA Salutes: B-52 Chute. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Living in Shreveport-Bossier, the B-52 or “Buff”...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great News#U S Economy#Embargoes#Forecasting#Loren Scott Associates#Msa#The Biden Administration
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Amazon
K945

Here is What Shreveport Needs to Take Over Fairgrounds Field

The big news just broke that there could be something big coming to the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting that was held this week to talk about something epic for our area. A company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a mixed-use facility in Shreveport. Rev Entertainment out of Dallas manages Globe Life Field, and the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Senior service expert breaks down upcoming Social Security increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2023, millions of disabled and elderly Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits. The boost is being administered to combat inflation costs which are now up 8%. The cost-of-living adjustment - the largest in more than 40 years - means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?

Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy