The big news just broke that there could be something big coming to the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting that was held this week to talk about something epic for our area. A company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a mixed-use facility in Shreveport. Rev Entertainment out of Dallas manages Globe Life Field, and the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO