ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's fire marshal says electric vehicles are 'ticking time bombs' after Hurricane Ian

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXgjK_0iTOX9hF00

The effects of Hurricane Ian continue to be felt more than 10 days after the tropical storm touched down in Florida, decimating cities and towns on the state's western peninsula.

But, one unexpected effect is the impact the storm has left on electric vehicles, as fire officials are warning of the vehicle type's chances of exploding as a result of flooding from Ian.

Jimmy Patronis, Florida's top financial officer and fire marshal, shared late last week that firefighters had battled several fires started by the waterlogged batteries of electric vehicles.

Patronis tweeted that a large number of the vehicles had been left disabled by the storm. He even went as far as to refer to them as "ticking time bombs."

"As those batteries corrode, fires start," Patronis tweeted. "That's a new challenge that our firefighters haven't faced before. At least on this kind of scale."

The fire marshal continued, saying, "it takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely."

The videos that Patronis shared on Twitter show the Naples Fire Department battling a fire started by a Tesla EV's battery.

It is unknown how many more electric vehicles were impacted or destroyed by the storm.

Still, fires started by lithium batteries are extremely difficult to extinguish, according to HowItBorke.com founder Robert Swaim shared with Inside EVs earlier this year.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the state. The Sunshine State’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, noted on Twitter that “there’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale”. “It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely,” he added. It can take hours to put out an electric vehicle that has burst into flames, the New York Post...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
WESH

2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Patronis
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Hurricane Ian: Florida death toll rises as criticism mounts

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reportedly risen to nearly 100 in Florida as rescue personnel continue to search for survivors. Officials in the US state have come under fire as critics allege residents in some hard-hit areas did not receive enough advance warning to evacuate. More than half...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Hurricanes#Fire Department#Hurricane Ian
The Independent

Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

A group of men were seen swimming at a beach in Fort Myers, Florida, amid dangerous conditions as Hurricane Ian made its way to the state on Wednesday, 28 September.Up to 18 feet of storm surge is expected in the area, which is under an evacuation order, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).Footage shows three people splashing in the water amid strong winds.Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian: Catfish swims up road as devastating floods hit FloridaFlorida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:
FLORIDA STATE
torquenews.com

Top 10 States Where Flood Damaged Vehicles Wind Up for Resale

According to a recent warning from Carfax, they found that flood damaged vehicles are often resold in these top 10 states, with many of vehicles being transported far from known flood regions where used car shoppers are more aware of flood damaged car scams. Used Car Buyers Beware Warning from...
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Ferraris And More Trashed By Hurricane Ian

We can’t imagine how it would feel to own these rides…. As people are going back to communities hid hardest by Hurricane Ian, photos of the damage are starting to pour in. That means we’re seeing all the collectible cars which were trashed by the storm, like a couple of Ferraris and some other rides in Naples, Florida. The photos, which were shared with Naples Daily News by a resident, show that a residential garage is hardly ample protection against a Cat 4 hurricane.
NAPLES, FL
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy