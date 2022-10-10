ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course

Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report

A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
Trump Reportedly Pitched Trading Classified Files for Documents Proving Russia Probe was a Hoax

Instead of returning the classified materials he’d taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Donald Trump allegedly wanted to trade them for documents showing the FBI investigated his 2016 campaign ties to Russia, according to reporting from The New York Times. For more than a year, National Archives officials hounded the former president’s aides and attorneys to return the boxes. Trump insisted they contained nothing important, some just had dirty laundry. But after more pushing from his team, Trump pitched a deal: give the government back its files in exchange for proof that the FBI’s Russia investigation was a “hoax,” the Times reported. His aides knew the idea would be a “non-starter” and never acted on it. After one of Trump’s attorneys warned him he could face serious consequences if he did not return the classified documents, the former president, who kept insisting the “boxes were ‘mine,’” began going through them last December, the Times said. The news is the latest in the ongoing saga, which has sparked a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of the classified material. Federal investigators still believe he is withholding government documents, the Times reported earlier this week.
FBI offered British spy Christopher Steele $1MILLION cash to prove his 'Dirty Dossier' allegations that Trump was colluding with Russia to win the election - but he COULDN'T, top bureau analyst tells federal court

The FBI offered British spy Christopher Steele $1 million in cash to prove the salacious allegations in his infamous 'Dirty Dossier' on Donald Trump, a senior bureau analyst told a federal court on Tuesday. FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten testified that the bureau made the offer in 2016 during a...
DOJ reveals Trump records seized from Mar-a-Lago that may be privileged

The Department of Justice says FBI agents seized numerous boxes containing potentially privileged records belonging to former President Donald Trump during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, arguing those documents were then separated from the bureau’s criminal investigators. The revelation was contained within a newly unsealed late August filing by the...
Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
