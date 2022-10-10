Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
Investigation into FBI 'corruption' impeded by Durham probe, senator says
John Durham's special counsel investigation has hindered Congress as lawmakers seek to root out FBI misconduct and examine the shady business dealings of Hunter Biden, according to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
Michael Cohen says the DOJ should look into whether Trump is keeping photocopies of classified documents
Michael Cohen is urging the DOJ to investigate if Trump kept photocopies of top-secret files. He speculated that Trump has more files out there that the DOJ hasn't found yet. Cohen accused Trump of using "Art of the Deal" tactics to trade these files for other documents. Michael Cohen, former...
Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report
A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
MSNBC
The FBI did the right thing suspending an agent. These Trump-loving congressmen did not.
A self-styled FBI whistleblower effectively blew the whistle on himself and other FBI agents who like him are responsible for investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, but are sympathetic to the suspects they are ordered to investigate and arrest. As many as 14 FBI employees have...
Lindsey Graham told an officer who was beaten with a flag pole during the Capitol attack that he should have shot rioters 'in the head,' new book reveals
Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone's new book claims Sen. Lindsey Graham told officers, "We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them."
Secret Service agents were denied when they tried to learn what Jan. 6 info was seized from their personal cellphones
WASHINGTON — Secret Service agents asked the agency for a record of all of the communications seized from their personal cellphones as part of investigations into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but were rebuffed, according to a document reviewed by NBC News. The Secret Service’s office that handles...
Trump lawyer claimed boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago only held 'news clippings:' WaPo
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump falsely told the National Archives that 12 boxes containing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago only contained "news clippings," The Washington Post reported Friday. In a September 2021 call, Pat Philbin, a lawyer for Trump and former White House deputy counsel, told the federal agency...
Trump Reportedly Pitched Trading Classified Files for Documents Proving Russia Probe was a Hoax
Instead of returning the classified materials he’d taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Donald Trump allegedly wanted to trade them for documents showing the FBI investigated his 2016 campaign ties to Russia, according to reporting from The New York Times. For more than a year, National Archives officials hounded the former president’s aides and attorneys to return the boxes. Trump insisted they contained nothing important, some just had dirty laundry. But after more pushing from his team, Trump pitched a deal: give the government back its files in exchange for proof that the FBI’s Russia investigation was a “hoax,” the Times reported. His aides knew the idea would be a “non-starter” and never acted on it. After one of Trump’s attorneys warned him he could face serious consequences if he did not return the classified documents, the former president, who kept insisting the “boxes were ‘mine,’” began going through them last December, the Times said. The news is the latest in the ongoing saga, which has sparked a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of the classified material. Federal investigators still believe he is withholding government documents, the Times reported earlier this week.
New phone, huge diss: Mike Lindell spotted with cell after claiming FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen using a cellphone at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday, days after claiming the FBI had seized his phone.
FBI reportedly probing whether Trump stashed classified documents at his New York or New Jersey homes
FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or the Bedminster, New Jersey golf club where he has spent most summers since 2017. According to Rolling Stone, agents have also...
The Verge
The FBI says it caught an ex-NSA employee trying to sell top-secret intelligence documents
The NSA, as a rule, wants to employ people who are good at spying. But according to the FBI, one former employee tried to turn the tables on the agency and was caught in the act. Per details released by the Department of Justice this week, a Colorado resident was...
Trump wanted to swap Mar-a-Lago documents for Russia investigation files: Report
Former President Donald Trump tried to cut a deal with the National Archives and Records Administration to exchange boxes of material held at Mar-a-Lago for documents related to the FBI's investigation of his ties to Russia, according to a report. Although they never pursued it, Trump floated an idea to...
FBI offered British spy Christopher Steele $1MILLION cash to prove his 'Dirty Dossier' allegations that Trump was colluding with Russia to win the election - but he COULDN'T, top bureau analyst tells federal court
The FBI offered British spy Christopher Steele $1 million in cash to prove the salacious allegations in his infamous 'Dirty Dossier' on Donald Trump, a senior bureau analyst told a federal court on Tuesday. FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten testified that the bureau made the offer in 2016 during a...
DOJ asking if Trump kept sensitive documents at any other properties after Mar-a-Lago seizure: report
DOJ is looking into whether Trump kept documents at any of his other properties beyond Mar-a-Lago. Rolling Stone on Friday said investigators have asked witnesses about Trump Tower and his golf club. The FBI has been questioning former Trump associates after its August raid at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department is...
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Washington Examiner
DOJ reveals Trump records seized from Mar-a-Lago that may be privileged
The Department of Justice says FBI agents seized numerous boxes containing potentially privileged records belonging to former President Donald Trump during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, arguing those documents were then separated from the bureau’s criminal investigators. The revelation was contained within a newly unsealed late August filing by the...
Ex-Oath Keeper Testifies In Jan. 6 Sedition Trial That Group Had Secret Service Contact
The far-right group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, allegedly had the phone number of a Secret Service agent.
Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
