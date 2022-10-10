Read full article on original website
Related
Newly merged Beaumont-Spectrum health system rebrands as Corewell Health
Do you have a Corewell doctor? You may now. The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system, known as the BHSH system, announced Tuesday its permanent name: Corewell Health. The Corewell...
iheart.com
Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library
A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
Union members to donate food to 2,600 Dayton Public School students today
DAYTON — Members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees will provide meals and snacks to thousands of elementary school students today. The members are expected to provide meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six schools in Dayton Public Schools as part of its “Making a Difference” program.
Comments / 0