ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wembanyama vs Scoot: Victor Shows the Complete Scoring Package

By Bryce Simon
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDM3U_0iTOWFN500

A breakdown of the plethora of ways the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama scores the basketball.

If there were questions around Victor Wembanyama’s offensive game and position as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft before the exhibition games against the G League Ignite, they have been answered.

The best prospect to come out of France came on American soil last week and exceeded expectations. That might seem impossible for a player who has been tagged as a “generational talent."

The defensive impact has always been known with Wembanyama, but the offensive package he displayed was even better and more vast than many realized.

We have seen players over 7-foot tall knock down 3-pointers, but Wembanyama is making them in ways that we have only seen from a few NBA players, and never from a player who's 7-foot-5.

He can do the simple pick and pop or catch and shoot which is very valuable with his release point. And he doesn't stop there.

He can go off the dribble to his left or right. He was making shots with movement in transition with a one or two-step going left to right or right to left.

It was in the second of the two games versus the Ignite where Wembanyama really wowed with a right corner three off the dribble while having to turn his lower body and pull up variety 3-pointers from well beyond the line that showed off his range.

Victor Wembanyama- Offensive Package (; 2:56)

Wembanyama does not settle for just being a stretch big, though. Again, we have seen taller players being able to stretch the floor and knock down shots.

Wembanyama is able to take his offensive game inside the 3-point line as well. His mid-post and mid-range game is truly fun to watch.

He has already shown multiple instances of the Kevin Durant swipe-through to draw fouls and force defenders hands away from his body. This allows him to get into a square up jump shot anytime he wants, which is essentially unblockable, let alone contestable.

Wembanyama continued to push the boundaries of what we knew about his offensive game as he knocked down a fade away jumper after recognizing the double team coming. The full package continued with a face up step back, a quick baseline spin, and even a shoulder shimmy into another fade away.

Even when he misses a shot you can’t help but be intrigued and confident in this young man’s potential and growth.

The part of Wembanyama’s offensive package that still needs the most growth but definitely showed improvement since last season was attacking downhill off the bounce. The handle is fluid and advanced, for someone at his size, albeit a little loose at times. He has the jumper to force hard close outs but at times has settled for not continuing his driving line all the way to the rim.

While we should keep our eye out for continued improvement, he did flash a few straight line drives where he pushed through the contact for the bucket or even got fouled and got himself to the free throw line.

There are a couple other areas for growth that are worth mentioning, and monitoring. His overall strength will need to continue to improve for those straight line drives but also to help with some of his post ups.

There were a couple examples where he got knocked off balance when trying to operate in the lane. Not using his left hand on a finish or two also stood out where it seemed like that would have been the obvious choice.

It is not some overwhelming worry that could possibly keep him from being the No. 1 pick but just something to note and watch for through the rest of his 2022-23 professional season.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wembanyama
Person
Kevin Durant
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scoot#Nba Draft#The G League Ignite#American
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team

Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season. Green, who recently punched...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Draymond Green's Mom Reacts To Her Son Punching Teammate

Last week, TMZ obtained footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. That video immediately went viral. In the clip, Green walks up to Poole to say something. After Poole shoves Green, the veteran forward responds with a haymaker. Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, shared her thoughts on this...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith's Reaction To Michael Irvin Goes Viral

Michael Irvin was letting Stephen A. Smith have it on Monday morning's edition of First Take. Irvin, who was a legendary wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, was screaming at SAS after the Cowboys got a massive win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 22-10. It pushed their record to 4-1 as they've now won four straight games since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Embarrassing Ben Simmons Video

Over 8,000 people gathered at the Brooklyn Bridge for the Nets annual Practice in the Park event over the weekend. And even more than that got to see BK's point forward Ben Simmons hilariously airball a midrange turnaround. In fairness to Simmons, jumper or no jumper, he's proven himself to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
115
Followers
217
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

 https://www.si.com/nba/draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy