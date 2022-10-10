Read full article on original website
Forum aims to 'empower' Virginia parents
The “Parents Matter Forum” in Richmond Sunday aimed to educate and empower parents about their rights when it comes to the Virginia Department of Education's policies.
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
fox5dc.com
Virginia 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register
WASHINGTON - The midterms are coming up, and Virginians can cast their ballots for a combination of candidates for U.S. Congress, as well as local races for county, city and town-level candidates. Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register...
WSET
Virginians split not only on policy, but also what issues matter ahead of Midterms: Survey
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WSET) — It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to how Virginians feel about the midterm election, according to a new survey released on Wednesday from Christopher Newport University's The Wason Center for Civic Leadership. The Wason Center said Virginians are not only...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
What are the most popular Halloween costumes in Virginia?
The Halloween season is upon us, and millions of Americans are checking the internet for places to buy their ideal costume, or checking to make sure they won't show up to their neighborhood Halloween party dressed the same as everyone else.
WSET
Virginia's State Fraud, Waste & Abuse Hotline turns 30! More than 22,000 calls received
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — October 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Office of the State Inspector General’s State Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. “For three decades, the Hotline has given callers the opportunity to report anonymously on situations where fraud, waste or abuse might have occurred in state agencies and institutions, so it can be eliminated,” said OSIG Hotline Manager Richard Scholl.
wvtf.org
Report: Virginia's bail bond industry often avoids accountability
A new report takes aim at an industry that makes money by promising to return defendants to court. But, it's often law enforcement agencies that end up doing the work. The promise of the bail bond industry has always been that they provide a valuable service – making sure defendants actually show up for their day in court.
WSET
VDACS announces four projects that will receive $120k in grant funding
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced today that four projects will receive a total of $120,000 in grant funding today from the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF). The VFAIF grants were awarded to a mix of businesses and non-profit organizations to help...
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
NBC12
New poll indicates Virginians split on policy and issues ahead of mid-terms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Call it a mid-term mixed bag. A new poll out from The Wason Center for Civic Leadership is detailing what’s driving voters to the polls and who they would support. 46% of voters polled say they would support the Democratic party’s candidate in their district,...
Facing questions, Virginia election commissioner says no answers yet on cause of IT issues that delayed voter registrations
Virginia's elections commissioner told a key Democratic lawmaker that the state is still unsure what caused the network glitch that delayed the processing of voter registration applications.
NBC12
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
October is the most dangerous month for drivers in Virginia
WRIC, Richmond, Virginia's local television station, reported on Monday, October 10, 2022, that October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. That information was provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
cbs19news
Seeking applications for funding to upgrade shelters
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An application period for funding to help upgrade shelters has opened. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says applications will be accepted for the Fiscal Year 2022 Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Grant Fund. According to a release, this funding source was approved based on a...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
NBC12
Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports
Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers. The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15...
For three weeks in October, the snipers terrorized the region
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett will share those previously untold accounts from people tasked with protecting Central Virginia and who helped crack this case.
