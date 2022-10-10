Read full article on original website
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
NBC New York
‘Central Jersey' Exists, and a New Law Would Require State to Promote It
It's one of the oldest debates in New Jersey - there's North Jersey, there's South Jersey, but is there really a Central Jersey? And if so, where is it?. A new bill introduced in the state legislature Tuesday would formally define the once-nebulous region, and require the state to promote tourism there accordingly.
Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
njbmagazine.com
Selection of Metropark Project Developer Announced
DOR Woodbridge, LLC – a joint venture of Russo Development, Onyx Equities, and Dinallo Development LLC/Terminal Construction – was selected today to advance a transit-oriented development (TOD) project at Metropark Station in Woodbridge. The Metropark Development Project will consist of Class A office and retail space, housing opportunities...
njbmagazine.com
Thomas to Retire as NJCPA Head Effective June 2023
The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) announced that Ralph Albert Thomas, CPA (DC), CGMA, CEO, the long-time executive director of the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) is retiring from the association effective June 30, 2023. “I will truly miss my time at the NJCPA...
mercerme.com
Hopewell Township thanks DEP for swift action on Trenton Water Works
Today the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) initiated direct oversight of Trenton Water Works (TWW), after last week’s request by Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and other local mayors and elected officials, to improve TWW’s administration and assist in securing its future performance. Water delivered from TWW has remained safe, but there are urgent concerns that the ongoing maintenance needed to preserve the water supply is not being completed.
njbmagazine.com
24 Early-Stage Companies to Receive $75M Through NOL Program
Twenty-four technology and biotechnology companies that are in their building and investing stages have been approved to participate in the state’s Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program, more commonly known as the Net Operating Loss (NOL) Program, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced. Combined, these companies were approved to receive a total of approximately $75 million through the program to fund working capital or research and development (R&D), the maximum amount available through the program.
‘Huge increase in taxes’ looming in NJ because of health benefits
TRENTON – Property owners across the state face huge tax hikes, officials warned Wednesday. Local officials say the state must intervene to reduce the impact of roughly 22% increases in state health plan premiums for local government workers. The State Health Benefits Plan increases were approved by a state...
njbmagazine.com
Manufacturing Challenges & Opportunities
Manufacturing has become one of New Jersey’s fastest rising sectors, growing 5.6% annually since 2018 and contributing more than $54 billion (about 10%) to the state’s economy last year. And, while factories are concentrated in the state’s most populous cities, including Paterson, Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth, production is spread across all 21 counties and includes more than 11,000 companies and 250,000 employees.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy declines to say whether he’ll get involved in Trenton mayoral race
Asked today whether he intends to make an endorsement in this year’s Trenton mayoral race, Gov. Phil Murphy had no comment, saying only that he hoped Trenton’s leaders make the city the best it can be. “No news to make in Trenton on the race, other than that...
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
trentondaily.com
Plans Underway to Connect Marine Terminal Trail and Cooper Field Connector to The D&R Canal
The City of Trenton is developing plans for two multi-use trail segments which will connect to existing trail circles including the Marine Terminal Trail and Cooper Field Connector. The overall goal is to have a trail system developed throughout Trenton, connecting the city through walkable and bikeable circuits. Randy Baum,...
newsfromthestates.com
New bill would create commission to oversee troubled Trenton Water Works
Trenton Water Works supplies about 29 million gallons of drinking water to about 200,000 people daily in Trenton, Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, and Lawrenceville. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A state lawmaker has revived long-stalled legislation that would establish an oversight commission to take control of the long-troubled Trenton Water...
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
njbmagazine.com
Manufacturers Grow By Investing in People, Technology, Capital Projects
New Jersey manufacturers are continuing to grow while balancing demand for more customization in their products, facing a skilled labor shortage projected to grow through the end of the decade, and addressing increasing calls for greater social and environmental responsibility. Nearly 255,000 people work in the state’s manufacturing industry, and...
njbmagazine.com
Netflix Closer to Realizing Its Fort Monmouth Production Studio
The New York Times reported today that Netflix has been selected as the top bidder for the 292-acre Mega Parcel at Fort Monmouth. It was not disclosed how much the streaming service and production company bid for the property at the former Army base, which is located in Oceanport and Eatontown boroughs, but it was one of four entities responding to the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority’s Request for Offer to Purchase (RFOTP).
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Local outreach program helping Pine Hill residents displaced by fire
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Some families forced out after a two-alarm apartment fire over the weekend say they're still having problems rebuilding their lives.Pine Hill residents stood outside of their burned apartment building and tried to figure out their next move after losing everything."From here, where do we go?" Bobby Williams said. "What else do we do?"Flames swarmed one of the buildings at Mansion Apartments on West Branch Avenue last Friday.Investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette caused the fire. The roof is caved in and the walls collapsed which left the apartments exposed."That was home, you know, everybody else...
thesunpapers.com
Police commemorates officer’s retirement
The Deptford Township Police Department would like to announce the retirement of Chief Frank S. Newkirk. Chief Newkirk’s last day will be Oct. 14th. Chief Newkirk has dedicated 26 years of tireless, law enforcement service; with 25 years dedicated to the residents and stakeholders of Deptford Township. After graduating from Rowan University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Chief Newkirk attended Basic Class #10 at the Gloucester County Police Academy via the Alternate Route Program, graduating on July 19, 1996.
