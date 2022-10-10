Read full article on original website
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Is it a cold, flu or Covid? Key symptoms as Omicron cases surge in new wave
AS we head into the depths of October, it's likely you'll start to hear a few more coughs and sniffles. Respiratory illnesses are common during the winter months as the temperature drops. While Covid isn't as prominent as it was this time last year, it's still circulating. Millions have already...
This flu season may be awful — but a well-timed flu shot and strategic masking will help protect you
Experts say getting a flu shot by the end of November is ideal, and there are certain instances where you should mask up.
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
WKBW-TV
CDC recommends stronger shots for seniors for what could be a bad flu season
This flu season is expected to be more intense than the past few seasons. “This upcoming flu season is not going to be like the past two flu seasons which were virtually non-existent because of all the social distancing and mask wearing,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said.
Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
msn.com
Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference
As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
msn.com
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?
For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
TODAY.com
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
CNBC
Most Americans don't plan to get a flu shot this season — lots of them say they'll mask to avoid germs instead
Only 49% of U.S. adults plan to get their flu shot this flu season, according to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID). Even 1 in 5 of those who are at higher risk for influenza-related complications say they won't get vaccinated. People who are more...
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
