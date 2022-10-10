Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
Record-Herald
Grace UMC donates to fire department
To start Fire Prevention Week on Sunday, Grace United Methodist Church collected donations from church members to bless Washington Fire Department and Fayette County Box 65, managed out of the Washington Court House Fire Department, with cookies, chips, crackers and other goodies. Church members signed a card which was also presented to Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Downing. Pictured from left to right are: Cali Kirkpatrick, Chief Tim Downing, Pastor Matt Brookes, Lt. Brian W. Crooks of Box 65, firefighter J. Langley, and Dylan Ely.
Record-Herald
Dancing for kids’ sake
I give large credit for my personal growth to my nieces and nephews. I have five in total. Two girls and three boys ranging from age 1 up to age 13. The impact that they’ve had on my life comes as a remembrance of what is important, to me, in life. Playfulness.
Record-Herald
Cemetery tour set for this Saturday
The fourth-annual Washington Cemetery Tour will be held on Sat., Oct. 15. Beth McCane, lifestyle specialist with Carriage Court of Washington Court House, recently spoke with the Record-Herald about the event. “This is not a scary event and is very kid-friendly,” she said. “I think a lot of people in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
Record-Herald
Fall Festival of Leaves returns this weekend
The Festival of Leaves, one of the best-known festivals in southern Ohio, will be held today through Sunday, Oct. 16 in downtown Bainbridge. Festivities include rides, entertainment, arts, crafts, a flea market, an antique tractor show, a log sawing contest, an antique and classic car show, a 5K run, and an opportunity to drive the four self-guided “Skyline Drive” scenic tours.
Record-Herald
Fayette Co. Retired Teachers install new officers
Fayette County Retired Teachers met recently with great attendance and great joy at gathering together to visit, share a wonderful Grace United Methodist lunch and attend an informative meeting. Outgoing president Karen Bernard introduced Karen Butt, who spoke about ORTA happenings. Members were encouraged to invite non-member retired teachers to...
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Lagoon community coming to Dayton area
Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton city manager to remain as DCDC director
An effort to remove Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd as executive director of the Dayton Community Development Corporation failed to gain momentum at Monday night’s DCDC board meeting. The board tabled a motion on the terms of the interlocal agreement and it will be revisited at a future meeting.
Record-Herald
Prevention Coalition holds annual youth leadership conference
On Sept. 24 and 25, the annual Youth Leadership Conference took place at the Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center. This conference is sponsored by the Fayette County Prevention Coalition through grant funding. Local youth work on substance use prevention education and learn ways to take prevention into their community....
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Times Gazette
Community control for two locals
A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to six years of community control from two separate cases for possession of drugs and grand theft auto charges. Arnell Johnson, 35, was sentenced on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of...
Record-Herald
Trick-or-Treat Shop Hop ‘a great success’
Main Street Fayette’s Downtown Trick-Or-Treat Shop Hop on Saturday was a success. This event is one of the many that MSF has planned for the community. Mckenna Brown, MSF president/director, was extremely pleased with the turnout for the event in downtown Washington Court House. “This event was a great success and the community turnout was phenomenal,” she said.
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
Fox 19
Death investigation underway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Hamilton. The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called around 12 p.m. to an area on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue. The Butler County Coroner’s Office arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. A neighbor told FOX19 NOW he heard someone...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
Funeral held for Ohio student killed in hit-and-run
Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8.
wnewsj.com
Some ‘sticks’ mistakenly installed, then they’re not — city works with Rombach businesses, motorists
WILMINGTON — City officials say they are correcting mistakes made this week on the Rombach Avenue project. Mayor John Stanforth and Safety/Service Brian Shidaker told the News Journal on Wednesday afternoon that road delineators (traffic lane control sticks) that were being placed on Rombach Avenue by contractors will be removed.
