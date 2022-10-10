Read full article on original website
Related
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
tvinsider.com
‘The Winchesters’: Jensen & Danneel Ackles Tease Dean’s Voice Isn’t the Only We’ll Hear (VIDEO)
The story of Supernatural and the Winchesters continues in the upcoming CW prequel, premiering on October 11. And there is plenty for fans of the original series to enjoy as The Winchesters tells the beginnings of John (Drake Rodger) and Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) love story. For example, Jensen Ackles...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
RELATED PEOPLE
'The Winchesters' Is a Prequel to 'Supernatural' — Where Were the Episodes Filmed?
With Halloween season in full swing, it's a great time to look back on some of our favorite frightening shows. Case in point, Supernatural. The popular series depicted brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester, who continue the family business of finding and hunting monsters and paranormal forces who prey on humanity. The series lasted for 15 seasons and ended back in 2020.
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiere Date, Cast, and More About the Kumail Nanjiani Show
Kumail Nanjiani stars in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' a Hulu miniseries focused on the founder of the show. Here's what you need to know about it.
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
hypebeast.com
'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves
Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)
It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
Albany Herald
‘Physical’ Season 3: Zooey Deschanel Cast in Apple TV+ Dark Comedy
Zooey Deschanel has been cast in Physical Season 3 at Apple TV+, joining Rose Byrne in the dark comedy series. The New Girl alum will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning Fitness Industry in the new season. A Physical Season 3’s release date has yet to be announced.
Collider
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
‘Fatal Attraction’: Walter Perez Joins Paramount+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Walter Perez (Queen Sugar, Quantum Leap) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction in a recurring role. He will portray Jorge Perez, an easygoing DDA who is described as sweet and genuine. He succeeds in his own work ethic without locker room talk. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. It stars Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
startattle.com
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 9) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a r–bery. This episode was directed by Siobhan Devine and written by Phoef Sutton.
Albany Herald
‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring On-Set Drama in the Works at Discovery+ & ID
From 2009 until 2015, Glee was a television phenomenon, airing over 100 episodes on Fox dealing with sexuality, race, teen pregnancy, family issues, and all sorts of social issues. And behind the scenes, it was just as dramatic, which is something Discovery+ and ID are exploring in their upcoming three-part docuseries.
Albany Herald
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Talks Josh, Allie, Serena Love Triangle in Spooky New Episode
Wasn’t the CSI: Vegas Halloween episode last week? Brace yourself for more frights as the Crime Lab team tackles an “evocative and spooky case,” says Matt Lauria, who plays the drama’s confident Level III CSI Josh Folsom. In Season 2 Episode 3, “Story of a Gun” (airing Thursday, October 13 on CBS), a Nevada ghost town, a now-abandoned car crash at a telephone pole appears to have claimed the driver’s life, but, of course, details don’t add up.
startattle.com
The Watcher (2022) Netflix, Naomi Watts, trailer, release date
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. Startattle.com – The Watcher | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 13, 2022...
Comments / 0