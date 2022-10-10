Laurel School in Shaker Heights inducted four alumnae into its athletic hall of fame on Sept. 30. Chosen for their athletic achievements while students at Laurel and their passion and ongoing commitment to their sport, according to a news release, were Ann Daniels Marks of the class of 1954, a former Cleveland Heights resident who lives in Columbus); Kelly Schumann Styne of the class of 1980 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Los Angeles; Patricia Hannon of the class of 1982 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Chicago); and Brittney Jackson of the class of 2010 who lives in Highland Heights.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO