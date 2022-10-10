ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Nick Chubb’s Chubb Crunch cereal available again at Heinen’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Nick Chubb knows cereal like he breaks tackles, you should pick up a box of Chubb Crunch. The Cleveland Browns running back announced the second edition of his cereal is now available at local Heinen’s grocery stores and online at PLBSE.com. The box features Chubb in a Batman-like cape on the outside and a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-style cereal on the inside. Part of the proceeds go to benefit First Candle, a charity dedicated to fighting Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and supporting families who’ve lost loved ones from SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths.
Cleveland Jewish News

Laurel School inducts four into athletic hall of fame

Laurel School in Shaker Heights inducted four alumnae into its athletic hall of fame on Sept. 30. Chosen for their athletic achievements while students at Laurel and their passion and ongoing commitment to their sport, according to a news release, were Ann Daniels Marks of the class of 1954, a former Cleveland Heights resident who lives in Columbus); Kelly Schumann Styne of the class of 1980 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Los Angeles; Patricia Hannon of the class of 1982 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Chicago); and Brittney Jackson of the class of 2010 who lives in Highland Heights.
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
wosu.org

Elliot Ness and the case of the Cleveland Torso Murderer

Eliot Ness is the federal agent most famous for his work in Chicago bringing down notorious gangster Al Capone. How did he follow that up? He moved to Cleveland and worked on the case of the Torso Murderer, a.k.a. Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, a serial killer who terrorized the city. This chapter of Cleveland history is detailed in the new book American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.
Cleveland Jewish News

Solon’s Glazer inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

When Greer Glazer was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Sept. 14 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus, she represented more than just her own lifetime achievements, but that of others in the nursing profession and the first generation of mothers with full-time professional careers. The recently...
newsnet5

Akron North football season suspended due to lack of players

AKRON, Ohio — Akron North's football season is over. The school decided to cancel its last two games due to a lack of players, according to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal. North was scheduled to play Buchtel on Thursday and its season finale at Garfield...
cleveland19.com

Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...

