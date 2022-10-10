Read full article on original website
How did TBS do with its Guardians-Yankees coverage?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We look at how TBS did with its coverage of Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The Yankees won, 4-1.
It’s only one game, Guardians fans keep telling yourself that – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Didn’t think it would be easy, did you?. That’s what I was thinking while watching the Guardians lose 4-1 to the New York Yankees Tuesday.
Southside Johnny heads back to Cleveland, still ‘full of piss and vinegar’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Lyon, the man better known as Southside Johnny, has a loose plan for when he might be done playing music. “Just two more weeks,” Johnny quips, phoning in from his home in New Jersey. Really?. “No! We have shows set through the end of...
Nick Chubb’s Chubb Crunch cereal available again at Heinen’s
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Nick Chubb knows cereal like he breaks tackles, you should pick up a box of Chubb Crunch. The Cleveland Browns running back announced the second edition of his cereal is now available at local Heinen’s grocery stores and online at PLBSE.com. The box features Chubb in a Batman-like cape on the outside and a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-style cereal on the inside. Part of the proceeds go to benefit First Candle, a charity dedicated to fighting Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and supporting families who’ve lost loved ones from SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths.
2 men caught cheating in Cleveland walleye fishing tournament charged with crimes, boat seized: 3New Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. In a breaking news update, the two men caught cheating in the Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament have been charged...
JACK Thistledown Racino to host its first-ever “Dirty Mud Run” on Oct. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- JACK Thistledown Racino wants runners to saddle up to the track for its first-ever Thistledown and Dirty Mud Run on its historic racetrack. The event is in partnership with Hermes Sports & Events, a local race event company, and will take place Sunday, Oct.30, at the historic Ohio Derby.
Cleveland Jewish News
Laurel School inducts four into athletic hall of fame
Laurel School in Shaker Heights inducted four alumnae into its athletic hall of fame on Sept. 30. Chosen for their athletic achievements while students at Laurel and their passion and ongoing commitment to their sport, according to a news release, were Ann Daniels Marks of the class of 1954, a former Cleveland Heights resident who lives in Columbus); Kelly Schumann Styne of the class of 1980 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Los Angeles; Patricia Hannon of the class of 1982 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Chicago); and Brittney Jackson of the class of 2010 who lives in Highland Heights.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
wosu.org
Elliot Ness and the case of the Cleveland Torso Murderer
Eliot Ness is the federal agent most famous for his work in Chicago bringing down notorious gangster Al Capone. How did he follow that up? He moved to Cleveland and worked on the case of the Torso Murderer, a.k.a. Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, a serial killer who terrorized the city. This chapter of Cleveland history is detailed in the new book American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon’s Glazer inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
When Greer Glazer was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Sept. 14 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus, she represented more than just her own lifetime achievements, but that of others in the nursing profession and the first generation of mothers with full-time professional careers. The recently...
Best Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s always an excuse to eat Mexican. Greater Cleveland is home to a variety of south-of-the-border restaurants where the cuisine is rustic, but the flavors are complex.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights man’s 53-year career in Cleveland has spanned 8 mayors, 19 law directors
On Aug. 1, 1969, four years after serving in the U.S. Navy, Jeffrey Marks walked up the steps of Cleveland City Hall and embarked on a career in the city’s law department. “I haven’t run the ship aground yet,” Marks told the Cleveland Jewish News. For 53...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
newsnet5
Akron North football season suspended due to lack of players
AKRON, Ohio — Akron North's football season is over. The school decided to cancel its last two games due to a lack of players, according to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal. North was scheduled to play Buchtel on Thursday and its season finale at Garfield...
Columbus Day to some, Indigenous Peoples' Day to others; controversial for many
It's Columbus Day to some and Indigenous Peoples' Day to others. In Cleveland, the day is significant to different people for different reasons.
Cleveland.com Top 25: More GLC showdowns loom, St. Edward’s standing can slide in final two weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships are being claimed and playoff positioning is being established. The top eight teams remain unchanged since last week in the cleveland.com high school football rankings, but Cleveland Heights and Hudson each moved up a spot and are now in the top 10 after clinching their league titles.
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
Spike in stolen cars in some western suburbs
Stolen cars often used to commit other crimes, stolen cars are often unlocked with keys and valuables inside
cleveland19.com
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
