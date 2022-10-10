Read full article on original website
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
‘The Winchesters’ Is Filming a ‘Supernatural’ Cameo This Week, Plans for Jensen Ackles Too
Jensen Ackles appears as Dean Winchester in 'The Winchesters,' but writer/producer Robbie Thompson is filming more 'Supernatural' cameos, and wants more with Ackles too.
Emma Thompson, Daniel Craig, Harry Styles: London film festival brings out the big guns
Autumn is the cinephile’s favourite season, with back-to-back film festivals across a number of global destinations. But for UK-based film enthusiasts, domestic events take centre stage. And of those, the London film festival has established itself as an audience-facing home for the biggest and buzziest hits of the festival circuit.
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
'The Winchesters' Is a Prequel to 'Supernatural' — Where Were the Episodes Filmed?
With Halloween season in full swing, it's a great time to look back on some of our favorite frightening shows. Case in point, Supernatural. The popular series depicted brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester, who continue the family business of finding and hunting monsters and paranormal forces who prey on humanity. The series lasted for 15 seasons and ended back in 2020.
Clayton News Daily
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
hypebeast.com
'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves
Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
‘Fatal Attraction’: Walter Perez Joins Paramount+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Walter Perez (Queen Sugar, Quantum Leap) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction in a recurring role. He will portray Jorge Perez, an easygoing DDA who is described as sweet and genuine. He succeeds in his own work ethic without locker room talk. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. It stars Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian...
startattle.com
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 9) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a r–bery. This episode was directed by Siobhan Devine and written by Phoef Sutton.
startattle.com
The Watcher (2022) Netflix, Naomi Watts, trailer, release date
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. Startattle.com – The Watcher | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 13, 2022...
Here's the cast of Mindy Kaling's animated 'Velma' series and who they're playing
HBO Max's upcoming adult animated series cast includes Kaling as Velma, Constance Wu as Daphne, Glenn Howerton as Fred, and Sam Richardson as Shaggy.
Collider
Kenneth Branagh's 'A Haunting in Venice' Casts Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Dornan
Fans of the Hercule Poirot film series can rejoice as more details about the third installation of the series have been released. Kenneth Branagh is billed to return to direct the upcoming film, 20th Century Studios announced, as reported by Variety. Based on Agatha Christie’s book 'Halloween Party', the supernatural...
Collider
'Good Omens' Season 2: David Tennant & Michael Sheen Tease Return in Special Zoom Appearance at NYCC
Are Crowley, Gabriel, and Aziraphale in the room with us right now? Well, no. Unfortunately, the stars of the upcoming second season of the Prime Video series Good Omens could not make it to New York Comic Con this past weekend. However, the three equally very important and charming stars were able to come together to discuss their upcoming project via Zoom, and the book's co-author and series creator Neil Gaiman posted the interaction to his YouTube channel.
Keanu Reeves No Longer Starring in Hulu's Devil in the White City
The White City’s going to have to look for a new inhabitant. Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s Devil in the White City adaptation, our sister site Variety reports. Based on the best-selling book by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline. The project was ordered to series in August 2022.
The Cast Of ‘Babylon 5’ Then And Now 2022
Babylon 5 is a visionary sci-fi show that follows the adventures of the Babylon 5 space station and its crew, as they deal with politics, war, and other challenges of close quarters living. Even if sci-fi isn’t your go-to genre, this show had superb writing that humanizes every far-out situation. It helps that Babylon 5 also boasted a stellar cast.
