Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
KSAT 12
Cibolo police asking for help identifying alleged porch pirate
SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police said cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Willow Brook at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. He had exited...
3 adults, 1 child injured after being trapped in vehicle in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS transported four people after responding to a vehicle rescue with entrapment on Cameron Road Wednesday.
Family of murdered TX man says Soros DA ignored their wishes, cut deals with suspects: 'Absolutely disgusted'
The family of a man beaten and murdered in a mob-style attack in Austin, Texas, says they are furious with the Soros-backed progressive DA's handling of the case.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Police investigating two people found dead in Schertz home
Family called police to ask for a welfare check.
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
N. Lamar closed at Anderson Lane due to crash investigation
Parts of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin are shut down due to a crash investigation, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO
DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
Live Oak police discover dead man's body in an underground drainage tunnel
Age and cause of death are still currently unknown
fox7austin.com
3 killed, 1 injured in two separate crashes in Austin area within two-hour span
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the Austin area within hours of each other Sunday. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in Del Valle where a car crashed with three people inside. One person was pinned and two were unconscious when medics arrived.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels authorities responding to large mulch fire; roads closed
NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments are responding to a large mulch fire off North Solms Road on Tuesday morning. New Braunfels authorities said the fire started at around 1 a.m. at the Eggemeyer Land Clearing, in the 300 block of North Solms Road, north of Interstate 35.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Limits sees 234 incidents reported during Weekend One, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a total of 234 incidents at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL) Weekend One. ACL Weekend One kicked off with an impressive amount of festival goers this year with around 70,000 people in attendance each day. Along with those festival goers...
1 dead after single-vehicle crash at SH 45, MoPac in SW Austin
Officials with the Austin Police Department said a person died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash near southwest Austin.
Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
New Braunfels Fire Department works to control overnight mulch fires
The fire started early Tuesday morning.
‘I was screaming, crying’: Woman waits 20 minutes for North Hays EMS, friend dies in her arms
An excruciating 20 minutes is how long some people in northern Hays County have waited for paramedics. One of those people was Carrie Napiorkowski.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County salutes manufacturing community
(Seguin) – No manufacturer is going unnoticed this month in Guadalupe County. October marks National Manufacturing Month. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a proclamation recognizing the contributions of the local manufacturing community. Speaking on behalf of the manufacturing community in the city of Seguin and all...
