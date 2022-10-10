ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
KSAT 12

Cibolo police asking for help identifying alleged porch pirate

SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police said cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Willow Brook at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. He had exited...
CIBOLO, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO

DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KVUE

Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County salutes manufacturing community

(Seguin) – No manufacturer is going unnoticed this month in Guadalupe County. October marks National Manufacturing Month. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a proclamation recognizing the contributions of the local manufacturing community. Speaking on behalf of the manufacturing community in the city of Seguin and all...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

