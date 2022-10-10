Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Penn State at Michigan
This Saturday, the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0) welcome the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) to the Big House for a noon kickoff in a much anticipated matchup. This will be the biggest challenge of the season for both teams, and this game will help determine the pecking order in the Big Ten East alongside the Buckeyes.
Maize n Brew
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell named to Comeback Player of the Year watch list
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell was named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list, announced Wednesday morning. One year after tearing his ACL and missing all but the first half of the first game in 2021, the fifth-year senior is leading Michigan’s receivers in catches (30), yards (390) and yards per game (65). He has scored just one touchdown this season, but he has been pivotal to quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s weekly progression.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two four-star top targets set official visits to Michigan
We’re finally getting to the meat of Michigan’s schedule halfway through the season. The next two home games against Penn State and Michigan State are clearly the dates the coaches are pushing for recruits to take visits to. As those games draw nearer, the lists of expected visitors...
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Penn State with Christian Hackenberg ahead of Michigan showdown
No. 5 Michigan (6-0) is set to take on No. 10 Penn State (5-0) in what will be one of the biggest games of the week, and certainly the biggest one in the noon timeslot. The Wolverines narrowly beat Penn State a season ago on the road, winning in the waning minutes 21-17. This time it’s a maize out at The Big House, but once again the season is somewhat on the line for the Wolverines.
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Win at Indiana sets up top-10 matchup with Penn State
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It was a slow start for Michigan in Bloomington, but the Wolverines were able to walk away...
Maize n Brew
Survey: Would you prefer the Maize Out to kickoff during the afternoon or evening?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Michigan Wolverines decided to have dessert first in the 2022 season. After polishing off...
Maize n Brew
Key takeaways from Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference at Big Ten Media Day
As part of 2022 Basketball Media Days for the Big Ten, Kim Barnes Arico spoke to the media for roughly 10 minutes on Wednesday morning. With a program-leading 218 wins, Kim Barnes Arico is the most successful basketball coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. The team is coming off their most successful season in program history, securing their first Elite Eight appearance thanks to the elite play of Naz Hilmon and a deep group of seniors that helped contribute.
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s road victory over Indiana
The 2022 college football season is halfway over and the Michigan Wolverines are one of a handful of teams that remain undefeated. This season — more than any other in recent memory — appears to be wide open for any of the unblemished to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 6
Even after a “meh” outing against Indiana, the Michigan Wolverines dropped one spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings to No. 5. The No. 4 slot was taken by the Texas Longhorns, despite Michigan outranking Texas by three spots in terms of overall efficiency. I suppose shutting out Oklahoma was just that impressive.
Maize n Brew
On the heels of a renewed focus, Michigan’s pass rush looks more formidable than ever
After a standout performance in the first game of the season, Michigan Wolverines fans were waiting for the pass rush to make an encore. Since the start of Big Ten season, they’ve gotten just that — recording three sacks against Maryland, four against Iowa and a whopping seven against Indiana.
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s game at Indiana
Quarterbacks: B- J.J. McCarthy finally broke the 300-yard mark through the air — the worst pass defense in the Big Ten. Frankly, he should haven’t have passed that milestone the way he played. McCarthy had three passes that should have been picked off, one of which was and kept Indiana in the game longer than it had any business doing so. Speaking of that pick, McCarthy’s tunnel vision on that play prevented him from noticing a wide-open man underneath that would have garnered Michigan a much-needed first down on that play.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hosts 2023 four-star guard George Washington III on official visit
With the 2022-23 season set to start in less than a month, Juwan Howard and his staff are hoping to land commitments from recruits for the coming seasons. Most recently, the Michigan Wolverines hosted 2023 four-star guard George Washington III on an official visit, as reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy leads nation in multiple categories ahead of Penn State game
Michigan has a big challenge on Saturday, their biggest of the season. The No. 5 (6-0) Wolverines will be facing off against No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have a quarterback in J.J. McCarthy who has been among the most productive and efficient in the nation. McCarthy has started every game since Week 2 and has put up numerous statistics that are top tier.
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Penn State press conference
After two weeks on the road, the Michigan Wolverines return to Ann Arbor for perhaps the biggest test of the season thus far in Penn State. Head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions about the upcoming contest, the status of run game coordinator Mike Hart after his medical scare on the field on Saturday, and other topics at his press conference Monday afternoon.
