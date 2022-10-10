Quarterbacks: B- J.J. McCarthy finally broke the 300-yard mark through the air — the worst pass defense in the Big Ten. Frankly, he should haven’t have passed that milestone the way he played. McCarthy had three passes that should have been picked off, one of which was and kept Indiana in the game longer than it had any business doing so. Speaking of that pick, McCarthy’s tunnel vision on that play prevented him from noticing a wide-open man underneath that would have garnered Michigan a much-needed first down on that play.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO